Sudan bars Egyptian Islamist from entering the country

Abdel-Moneim Aboul-Fotouh (L) received by PCP figure Bashir Adam Rahama at Khartoum airport on 23 March 2017 (ST Photo)

March 23, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese security authorities Thursday prevented an Egyptian Islamist from entering the country to participate in the general conference of the opposition Popular Congress Party (PCP).

Abdel-Moneim Aboul-Fotouh was stopped by the Sudanese security agents upon his arrival to Khartoum airport and asked to retake the same flight to return back to Cairo from where he arrived.

PCP leading member Bashir Adam Rahama who was at the airport to receive him confirmed to Sudan Tribune the ban

"Yes, he returned to Cairo on the same flight of the Egypt Air that took to Khartoum," said Rahama.

He further added that he was at the airport with him at the VIP room at Khartoum airport when the security agents notified us the decision that Aboul-Fotouh has to return to Cairo on the same plane that took him to Sudan.

Aboul Fotouh was a prominent figure in Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood but he was forced to leave the Islamist group when he declared his intention to run for the first post-revolution presidential election.

At the time, Mohamed Mursi was the official candidate of the Egyptian Islamists.

It is not clear why the Sudanese authorities barred the Egyptian politician.

(ST)

