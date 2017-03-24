Sudan FM calls Juba to implement agreement reached with FVP Gai



March 23, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour has urged the South Sudanese government to implement what has been agreed with First Vice President Taban Deng Gai last year.

Ghandour made his call during a meeting with the South Sudanese Ambassador to Khartoum Mayan Dut Waal to discuss the implementation of the outcome of the joint political and security committee meetings.

"The Foreign Minister urged the Government of Southern Sudan to implement the outcome of the discussions and agreements reached during the visit of the First Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan to Khartoum recently," said the foreign ministry in a statement released after the meeting.

In a visit to Khartoum last August 2016, Gai vowed to evict the Sudanese rebel groups from his country within three weeks. However, Sudanese officials continue to say that Juba continues to harbour and provide support to the armed groups.

The statement, however, said the minister stressed "Sudan’s keenness to support South Sudan to face the current circumstances".

The meeting also discussed preparations for the visit of President Salva Kiir to Khartoum in response to an invitation extended by the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir.

