March 23, 2017 (JUBA) – The United Nations peacekeeping chief, Herve Ladsous has described the security situation in South Sudan as “very worrisome,” and called for a political solution to the hostilities.

The UN chief of peacekeeping operations, Herve Ladsous (Photo: AFP/Federic J. Brown)

“You cannot hope that a solution will come by the use of weapons, the solution has to be political,” said Ladsous, flanked by his successor, Jean-Pierre Lacroix in the South Sudanese capital, Juba.

The outgoing U.N official underscored the importance of the 2015 peace agreement signed by South Sudan President, Salva Kiir and opposition groups, but noted that there are concerns about implementing an agreement, which temporarily ended fighting.

Ladsous warned that the situation in war-torn South Susan is “man-made” after several years of fighting and “is not going to improve” because it is now crop planting season and all farmers are displaced or seeking refuge in neighbouring countries.

The outgoing head of U.N peacekeeping disclosed that the first vanguard of the U.N Security Council-mandated Regional Protection Force should be deployed to Juba “in the next few weeks.” The units will be comprised of Bangladeshi, Nepalese, and Rwandan troops, followed by Ethiopian forces and troops from other countries.

The senior U.N official said would meet in New York with member states who are contributing troops to discuss the deployments.

“We cannot have one blue helmet behind every single South Sudanese citizen. The responsibly to protect its own citizens is that of the Government. And we are here to support, to facilitate, to help the Government of the sovereign country of South Sudan,” said Ladsous.

(ST)