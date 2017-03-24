 
 
 
Friday 24 March 2017

S. Sudan President appeals for global support to national dialogue

March 23, 2017 (JUBA) – In a meeting with the German Special Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan Rolf Welberts on Thursday, the South Sudanese President, Salva Kiir appealed for global support for South Sudan’s national dialogue.

Rolf Welberts

President Kiir met with Ambassador Rolf Welberts at the presidential palace on Thursday, where he said he was ready to ensure that the dialogue was inclusive.

Bol Wek Agoth, the acting Chief Administrator in President Kiir’s office, described the President’s meeting with Ambassador Welberts’ as fruitful and supportive of the national dialogue process.

Agoth said that the German diplomat assured President Kiir that his country was committed to mobilise other western countries to support the dialogues as a method of stopping the war.

“The President of the republic has welcomed the offer of the Federal Republic of Germany for supporting South Sudan, and the German ambassador has assured the president that Germany would support the process which was a positive move,” said Ambassador Agoth.

Following Kiir’s call for national dialogue last year, opposition groups point that a credible, neutral and inclusive dialogue should be overseen by a non-partisan individual who will be the patron of the process.

However, some other armed opposition groups see the dialogue process as an attempt by President Kiir to consolidate his grip on power at the expense of the peace agreement, which calls for reforms, accountability and justice.

(ST)

  • 24 March 07:42, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    There is nothing compared to the peace agreement that was signed by Riek and Kiir with reservations pronounced by him. This coming so called national dialogue is totally untrue to the people as the war rages on. Kiir is trying to push himself to be the modern day emperor of South Sudan

