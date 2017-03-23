Lawyer says Sudanese rights defender still awaiting trial or release



March 23, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The lawyer of the detained human rights defender Mudawi Ibrahim Thursday complained that his client is still in prison without charge since three months, and renewed calls to free or to try him.

Nabil Adib, told Sudan Tribune, said that he met with Ibrahim two days ago and submitted a note to the state security prosecutor, complaining of the slow pace of the procedures that keep him locked in custody.

"We have asked the prosecution to refer the case to the court or to release Mudawi," Adib said. "I am absolutely certain that there is no serious accusation against him. If the case is referred to the court, it will be dismissed," he added.

Ibrahim, the Chair of the non-governmental organisation Sudan Social Development Organisation (SUDO) was arrested on 7 December 2016 by the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS).

Recently, the NISS released several people who had been arrested in relation to his arrest.

It was reported that the security apparatus ended its investigation and his case would be filed to the court.

However, his wife, Sabah Adam, said his family sent a letter to the Attorney General, in which they pointed out that he was interrogated only once despite the length of his detention.

She further said the prosecution says it has not yet completed the investigations.

Adam further said the written memo mentioned the "incomprehensible situation" of the persons arrested in the case of Mudawi and later released with the condition they cannot leave the capital.

"They may be want to use them as witnesses," she said.

On 14 March, Ibrahim’s private driver Adam al-Sheikh, and two human rights activists from the troubled Blue Nile State identified by their first names, Abdel-Mukhlis and Abdel-Hakam have been released on bail.

After visiting Ibrahim in his custody on 19 March, EU Special Envoy for religious freedoms, Jan Figel, called to release Ibrahim or to guarantees him a fair trial.

Before Figel on 22 February, the UN independent expert on human rights Aristide Nononsi Wednesday has called on the Sudanese government to release him.

