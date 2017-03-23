 
 
 
South Sudan army denies death of chief of general staff

President Uhuru Kenyatta poses for a picture with SPLA chief of staff Paul Malong on 23 December 2016 at Nairobi Hospital (Moses Lomayat Photo)
March 23, 2017 (JUBA)- The command of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA), the official army of South Sudan, has dismissed rumours on social media claiming that the chief of General staff, Paul Malong Awan has died..

“This is just fake propaganda by the anti-peace elements. It is not true. The chief of general staff is alive and carrying out his duties normally,” a high ranking military source told Sudan tribune on Thursday.

“He was only out of the country but he has returned,” he further said.

Last December, General Paul Malong Awan had been hospitalised in Nairobi Hospital for nearly two weeks and returned to Juba after his recovery.

Awan was diagnosed with malaria which causes significant morbidity but is rarely life-threatening.

Further, the Presidential Spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny, also issued a statement dismissing the false claim against the chief of general staff.

"This is a serious fake news and the wishful thinking against Chief of General Staff, General Paul Malong. I just want to tell the well-wishers that General Paul Malong is alive and well, said Ateny in a statement on Thursday.

Both the military source and presidential spokesman did not accuse any person or group of issuing the allegation.

(ST)

