Sudanese-Japanese joint political committee meets in Tokyo

March 22, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The eight session of the joint Sudanese/Japanese political consultation committee has been held on Tuesday in Tokyo.

Sudan’s foreign ministry building in Khartoum (SUNA)

In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune Wednesday, Sudan’s foreign ministry spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir said the meetings discussed all aspects of bilateral relations.

According to the press release, the Sudanese side was headed by the director of bilateral relations at the foreign ministry Mahmoud Hassan al-Amin while the Japanese side was chaired by the director of African affairs at the foreign ministry.

Khidir said the two sides stressed the need to promote cultural, political and economic ties through increasing trade exchange, economic cooperation and enhancing the Japanese investments in Sudan in light of the recent positive development regarding investment environment and financial transactions.

Also, the meetings underlined importance of exchanging visits of senior officials to promote economic cooperation and provide the necessary confidence to the private sector in both countries.

He pointed out the Sudanese delegation has held several meetings on the sidelines of the visit, saying they met with senior officials at Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Japan Oil, Gas and Minerals Corporation (JOGMEC) and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JIPEC).

