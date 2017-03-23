Ghandour discuss peace in Sudan with Cater Center

March 22, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour and John Goodman Conflict Resolution Program’s associate director for Africa at Carter Center Wednesday discussed the ongoing efforts to bring peace in Sudan and achieve democratic reforms.

Sudan’s FM Ibrahim Ghandour (Photo SUNA)

The Carter Center has an old relation with the Sudanese government, as it kept working in different humanitarian programmes including Guinea worm cease-fire in 1995. Also, it brokered an agreement between Sudan and Uganda in 1999 to cooperate in the ant-LRA fight and remained closely involved in the implementation of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement of 2005.

In a statement released after the meeting, the foreign ministry said Ghandour briefed Goodman on the steps taken to implement the recommendations of the National Dialogue Conference on the democratic transition in the country.

The minister also explained the government positions in the African Union-brokered peace process with the armed groups, pointing to the government acceptance of U.S. humanitarian proposal to deliver medical assistance to civilians in the conflict-affected areas in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan States.

Recently, it was purported that the Carter Center was working to normalise relations between Sudan and United States, as the two countries are engaged in a process that should lead to the partial left of sanctions next July.

According to the statement, Goodman stressed the readiness of the Center to continue its efforts to support the peace process in Sudan.

He further pointed out that "President Carter is keen to meet Sudanese officials when they visit the United States to listen to their views on issues of peace in the country," the foreign ministry said.

Last year, Carter received Sudanese officials who visited Washington within the government efforts to convince the White House to remove the economic embargo.

(ST)