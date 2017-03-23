SPLM-IO welcomes appointment of representatives in Wau state

March 22, 2017 (JUBA) – The leadership of the faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM-IO) allied to the first Vice President Taban Deng Gai has openly welcomed the appointment of one of its representatives, as part of the power sharing deal by the Wau state governor.

Taban Deng Gai addresses delegates after he was sworn-in as South Sudan FVP inside the Presidential Palace in the capital of Juba, July 26, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Jok Solomun)

The 2015 peace deal provides that 18% of the cabinet ministers, advisors and civil servants be appointed from Equatoria and Bahr el Ghazal regions.

In a statement, the SPLM-IO said the state governor had appointed one of its members, David John Pons as the new state Minister for Information.

“The newly appointed Minister of Information in Wau Hon. David John Pons visited SPLM-IO Secretary General Dr. Dhieu Mathok in his office. The General Secretariat posted pictures to show appreciation to the Wau state government’s response to the President’s directives to appoint SPLM-IO members in their respective States in compliance with full implementation of the peace agreement,” read a statement posted by Ramzi Matueny Muorwel.

There was a picture showing the Electricity and Dams minister, Dhieu Mathok and the new minister shaking hands.

Wau is the first state in the Bahr el Ghazal region to adhere to the recommendation by President Salva Kiir, who requested all the state governors to appoint SPLM-IO representatives allied to Gai.

(ST)