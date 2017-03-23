 
 
 
S. Sudan reviewing raised work permits for foreign nationals

March 22, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan has formed a technical committee that will review the rise in tax collection and fees, stating that charges and other fees should conform to regional rates.

JPEG - 44.9 kb
South Sudan’s information minister, Michael Makuei Lueth, speaks to reporters in Jonglei state capital Bor on 25 December 2014 (ST)

Michael Makui Lueth, the Minister of Information and the government spokesman said a committee had been formed to look into the matter, adding that the organisations along with anyone that was affected by the directives should wait for results before taking action.

“We want these rates to be in conformity with the regional rates. A committee has been formed and tasked to review the outcome, so that we can see if it is in accordance with the regional rates. The final results will probably come out next week,” said the minister.

Lueth’s comments follow a circular from the Ministry of Labour, which announced the changes in fees: stating they were are in line with the Taxation Amendment Act of 2016/2017 and in accordance with the 2016-2017 budget. The documents suggested there be a rise in charges to close the deficit after failing to secure funding from the donors. The Ministry of Labour was targeted by the circular. The ministry raised the work permit for foreign nationals from USD 100 to amounts reaching 10,000.

The Immigration and Aviation departments also had their charging fees increase: with aviation increasing their landing fees for international aircraft from USD 240- 4000.

The new changes sparked a public outcry and added diplomatic pressure on the government.

Observers say this would affect humanitarian work. They also expressed fears of donors being discouraged from funding the humanitarian activities in South Sudan, like the famine that has hit the country.

(ST)

  23 March 07:21, by Liel-le

    Be stable in your decisions for the sake of respect please, some of you need to visit these employers and see their payrolls otherwise you are wasting your decrees. It was a good idea but implementation was my major concern as a citizen of the nation. There are so many Ugandans posing as South Sudanese in the name of Equatorians, there are so many unskilled expatriates working in the INGOs.

  23 March 07:25, by Liel-le

    Don’t issue a decree of public concern and you don’t make a follow-up, how will you know that it is followed? There are so many educated youths out there who are still job seekers because the environment is not conducive for job creation but you are sitting in your Ministries thinking of what to loot without looking into the welfare of your citizens. Bunch of morons!!

  23 March 07:52, by Unionist Agent

    For Christ’s sake, we as citizens of this country are fed up with those unstable dudes in power. We expect that you would have done your homework before releasing a statement or directives. It is unfortunate that they always back off from their own decisions.

    23 March 08:37, by Kuch

      Is that a troll or a comment about South Sudan?

