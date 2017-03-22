Tunisia’s PM arrives in Khartoum for bilateral talks



March 22, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Tunisia’s Prime Minister Youssef Chahed Wednesday has arrived in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum on a two-day official visit.

He was received at the airport by the First Vice-President and Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh and a number of officials.

In press statements Wednesday, Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour said the Tunisian premier is accompanied by ministers of agriculture, transportation and state foreign minister besides a number of officials, pointing they will participate in the meeting of the higher committee between the two countries.

“Talks will begin on Wednesday evening at the Republican Palace and would discuss a number of files and it will continue until Thursday where a number of agreements are signed,” he said.

Also, the Tunisian premier is accompanied by 100 businessmen who will participate in the Sudanese/Tunisian businessmen forum.

Ghandour pointed out that the meeting of the higher ministerial committee comes against a background of a major work with the Arabs and African, stressing that Tunisia is an important state in North Africa and the Maghreb countries.

“The talks would cover economic issues and economic cooperation in various domains besides political coordination between the two countries,” he said.

Chahed is the first Tunisian prime minister to visit Khartoum, after the Arab Spring. His visit comes after the ministerial committee between the two countries was upgraded to higher committee.

It is noteworthy that the meetings of the higher committee at the level of the experts have convened on Tuesday.

The two sides are expected to sign about 20 agreements, Memorandum of Understandings (MOU) and executive programmes.

