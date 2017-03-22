March 21, 2016 (JUBA) - The head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), David Shearer has applauded peacekeepers from Bangladesh, Nepal and China who were involved in the rescue effort when a plane crashed in Wau Monday.

David Shearer (UN photo)

Shearer said the response, backed by local volunteers, saved lives.

“UNMISS attended the scene with firefighting equipment and medical staff,” said Shearer in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday.

"Our peacekeepers worked alongside local emergency personnel; it was a combined effort,” he added.

The plane, an Antonov 26 belonging to South Supreme Airline, was flying from the South Sudan capital, Juba, to Wau town when it crashed on landing at 3:40pm local time. All passengers survived in what has been described as "miracles."

The plane burnt to ashes after hitting a truck that triggered fire though the cause of the accident remains unknown.

"I thought we were dead on hearing a loud sound. Bang, bang and en a smoke and a strong smell ran through e corridors," said John Deng, a survivor of the plane crash.

A plane crash in October 2015 in Juba left dozens dead, and only two people survived.

A state led investigation has not being made public since then. Passengers often complain of poor state of air crafts operating in the war-torn nation.

"These are flying coffin. How can a plane wing fail to work or a tyre doesn’t come out on landing but no action is taken against the companies operating in our country," said one passenger who flew to Wau recently.

Authorities have launched investigations to the crash, which injured scores.

(ST)