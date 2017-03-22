Motor boat attack leaves 8 dead, 9 wounded in Jonglei state

March 21, 2017 (BOR) – Eight people have been confirmed dead after a boat attack on Sunday which left nine others wounded.

A boat crosses from Bor to Mingkaman on 10 November 2014 (ST)

The boat left Tayeer carrying 37 passengers was attacked near Cuetakuet Lake on Sunday morning. The majority of the people who were on the boat were from Jonglei, carried heads of cattle which all drowned.

Mamer Agoot, the chairperson of the Jonglei boat union indicated a report that the suspected attackers were from Lake State.

“They [victims] were sailing in their boat on Sunday where they were attacked by people who came in a small boat. The attackers came from Lakes state, from Adior or Nyang community”, said chairperson Agoot.

Wany Mathargak, one of the victim who was injured in the boat attack, told Sudan Tribune in Bor state hospital on Monday that the attackers were wearing red life coats, which indicated they must be working for a certain organization.

“When we came, they came behind us and passed in front of us. They were wearing red life coats. They went ahead and attacked us,” Mathargak said.

The witness said the boat had business people who frequently carry out their business activities between Bor and Tayeer.

The estimate loss from the passengers in the boat was SSP 13 million, 38 heads of cattle and 21, 000 USD, among others things.

Colonel Ajang John, Bor town police inspector said the attackers had been identified, adding that investigations were still underway.

(ST)