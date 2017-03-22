

March 21, 2017 (JUBA) - The newly appointed South Sudanese cabinet members have taken up their duties in the various institutions to which they have been recently assigned to.

David Yauyau, the former Deputy Defence Minister told reporters on Tuesday that he started work immediately after being sworn in at an occasion presided over by President Salva Kiir on Monday.

Onyoti Adigo, the new minister of Agriculture told Sudan Tribune he was already at work, pointing to the need to the need to enc the over three-year conflict.

“The gun must be silenced and the national dialogue that has been declared by the President of the republic needs to be supported and used as an opportunity to resolve the differences,” said Adigo, who replaced Lam Akol as the representative of the alliance of political parties.

On Monday, President Kiir, along with his First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai witnessed the swearing in of two ministers, Gathoth Gatkuoth Hothnyang, the Minister of Labour, Public service and Human Resource Development and Onyoti Adigo Nyikwec, the minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

At this very same ceremony deputy Ministers of Defence and Veteran Affairs Thoi Chany Reat and deputy Minister of Labour David Yau Yau took oath of office.

After being sworn in, President Kiir asked the new officials to work for the interest of the common people.

Kiir said the country was facing a lot of challenges and it is a high time people work hard to rectify the problems facing the country.

