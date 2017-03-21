March 21, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s leaders have inflicted a massive humanitarian crisis on the population threatened by a famine and the war must end, the Norway’s foreign minister, said on Tuesday.
- South Sudanese refugees waiting in line to receive food at the Dzaipi transit centre in Uganda (Photo: UNHCR/ F. Noy)
Borge Brende, in interview with Press TV, said South Sudan is "one of the world’s biggest humanitarian disasters," affecting 5 million people.
Describing the crisis in South Sudan as “man-made”, Brende said solutions must include an agreement with armed opposition groups.
The Norwegian foreign affairs minister, among others, called for a worldwide ban to stop "the flow of weapons" into the war-torn East African country.
Since 2013, South Sudan has been embroiled in a civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced nearly two million.
About 100, 000 people are at risk of famine, three United Nations agencies said recently, and that up to 5 million people or more than 40% of the country’s populations are need urgent of food assistance.
Years of civil war, a refugee crisis and a collapsing economy have taken a toll on South Sudan since it gained independence in July 2011.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
South Sudan famine is a wake-up call to revive dead peace deal 2017-03-20 15:57:01 By Brian Adeba News that a famine has been declared in South Sudan is yet another stark reminder of the ever evolving nature of war-induced fragility in Africa’s newest country. As the world (...)
Africa’s next level of economic transformation 2017-03-20 05:57:00 By Jim Yong Kim The G20 finance ministers met last week in Germany to discuss critical challenges facing the global economy, from climate change to migration to humanitarian emergencies like the (...)
Mistake any armed opposition must not do 2017-03-20 05:51:57 By James Nguen South Sudan has been at war by itself since 15 of December 2013. This internal strife sent the new country to a new low and finally to a failed state status by all accounts. This (...)
MORE