March 21, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s leaders have inflicted a massive humanitarian crisis on the population threatened by a famine and the war must end, the Norway’s foreign minister, said on Tuesday.

JPEG - 14.7 kb
South Sudanese refugees waiting in line to receive food at the Dzaipi transit centre in Uganda (Photo: UNHCR/ F. Noy)

Borge Brende, in interview with Press TV, said South Sudan is "one of the world’s biggest humanitarian disasters," affecting 5 million people.

Describing the crisis in South Sudan as “man-made”, Brende said solutions must include an agreement with armed opposition groups.

The Norwegian foreign affairs minister, among others, called for a worldwide ban to stop "the flow of weapons" into the war-torn East African country.

Since 2013, South Sudan has been embroiled in a civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced nearly two million.

About 100, 000 people are at risk of famine, three United Nations agencies said recently, and that up to 5 million people or more than 40% of the country’s populations are need urgent of food assistance.

Years of civil war, a refugee crisis and a collapsing economy have taken a toll on South Sudan since it gained independence in July 2011.

(ST)

  • 21 March 21:35, by Eastern

    The ACTION being called for should include NAMING, SHAMING and prosecuting the MAIN man or men behind the crisis!

    repondre message

    • 21 March 22:06, by South South

      Eastern,

      Those who are spreading lies and support war through internet should be prosecuted too, right? Rebels are in there too.

      repondre message

      • 21 March 22:12, by Eastern

        South Sudan,

        I am ready to go to a competent court to defend myself. I am in Lologo in Juba well armed with evidence to help with prosecution. Don’t send your abnoxious "unkown gunmen" to kill the evidence....

        repondre message

  • 21 March 21:37, by Kuch

    What kind of another action? The US, the UK, the UN and Norway should give us a break. Just chill out fellows, you are the hyenas behind the current mess in our country. South Sudanese people and only South Sudanese people are the ones who are going the settle their own problems. You evils are the ones who taken our country and our people hostage>>>

    repondre message

    • 21 March 21:42, by Kuch

      and you have been siding with the rebels and IDPs as blackmails and your bargaining chips to crawl your damn evil selves into our country so that you hyenas can come and plunder our country like you evils are now doing in Libya, Afghanistan and Iraq. Fellows, this is South Sudan. You are wasting your damn times and our times>>>

      repondre message

      • 21 March 21:48, by Kuch

        There is going to be no more damn negotiations. The US, the UK, the UN, Norway and their sleazy NGOs have been the ones are negotiating their damn evil selves into our country to come and plunder it and they always use their fools like their Riek Machar and Pagan Amuom and the UN, humanitarian aid, famine, peacekeeping and human rights intrigues as their>>.

        repondre message

        • 21 March 21:53, by Kuch

          to crawl their evil selves into our country? Fellows, watch out. The US, the UK, their UN and allies have destroyed Ukraine, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Libya. But their most prized country to be Geo-politically chess game played and be destroyed to be plundered is South Sudan and there are some of their fools they have taken hostage to use as veneer and cover in our country>>>

          repondre message

          • 21 March 21:58, by Kuch

            the criminals can take their dirty and cheap intrigues else where. The US, the UK, their UN and their sleazy NGOs even openly encourage the Nuers to stay in these so-called UN filthy compounds so that they can always use them as blackmails and bargaining chips to come to our country. Good luck to them. That is not going to happen>>>

            repondre message

            • 21 March 22:03, by Kuch

              General Thomas Cirilo even a few days ago even told South Sudanese people to leave South Sudan for neighboring countries and who is going to and feed and accommodate those South Sudanese? The UN and the NGOs of course. Riek Machar also when he was in Juba last year even used to encourage his Nuers tribe people to stay in POC so that they can be always given free UN rations and free money>>>

              repondre message

              • 21 March 22:10, by Kuch

                Pagan Amuom had also been quoted as telling the UN to take over our country while in the US after he soled over $30 millions. It is apparently crystal clear that the US, the UK, their UN and their sleazy NGOs have banded up together with the rebels and they want to crawl their evil selves into our country through their damn UN, humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping and human rights hyped up>>>

                repondre message

                • 21 March 22:18, by Kuch

                  bullshits. What a 21s century neo-colonialism! The UN, the humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping and human rights are the Europeans and Americans 21s century cheap and dirty intrigues to occupy other people’s countries and be plundered? Good luck the US and the European countries. That is game is not going to fly here in South Sudan under the sun. Watch this space fellows>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 21 March 22:23, by Kuch

                    The US, the UK, their UN and their NGOs love affair with our country and our people has gone too far and we are going to surprise the evils pretty badly. The evils think that they occupy and colonize our country through their damn UN, aids, donations, peacekeeping and their damn human rights nonsense? What do these evils really think they are to our country and our people?

                    repondre message

      • 21 March 23:30, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Kuch,

        With mouthful of food stolen from the displaced and dispossessed citizens while they linger with hunger in search of refuge, you claim aliens are the cause of the catastrophe our people are going through!! Kuch a dog is better than you.

        repondre message

  • 21 March 23:00, by Eyez

    Kuach
    So it’s logical to spread nonsense about the UN, US and Norway, by claiming that they are after our resources, yet the real people who are sucking the country dry are your Jienge uncles. You must be a stupid hypocrite.
    X1

    repondre message

    • 21 March 23:34, by Atemjak

      Me. Eyez
      Tell us where did rebel got arms, ammunition, medical and food please we have to be realistic and accept the fact.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

