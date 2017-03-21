Police arrests three suspects over Yambio murder

March 20, 2017 (YAMBIO) –Police arrested three suspects over the weekend in connection to the killing of a commercial boda-boda rider who was kidnapped and killed in Gbudue state capital, Yambio after unknown people demanded SSP 100.

The map of Western Equatoria in red

Gibson Wande, Minister of Information, Culture Youth and Sport spoke to the media after the arrests stating that the suspects were arrested in at a Gangura checkpoint, in possession of the deceased’s motorbike.

“The government, through its security apparatus has arrested three suspects who were identifies with the motorbike of the boda-boda rider who was killed last week” said Wande.

The suspects have been placed in police custody pending an investigation.

Wande added that the suspected culprits would face the law if they were found guilty of killing Elia Samuel, a commercial boda-boda rider who was killed last week.

The suspects were headed to Nabiapai on Saturday morning, when they were caught at the border marker between Socratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) personnel.

The Minister stated that the deceased, Elia Samuel disappeared last Friday, when he carried a passenger towards the Mamenze area which is southwest of Yambio. Samuel failed to return and text message was received by his relative’s demanding a ransom of SSP 100, 00 for his release.

Wande mentioned that the case was referred to the court for a hearing for the murder of the boda-boda rider last week, but failed to mention when.

James Atovura, a boda-boda rider who attended the press briefing at the police station said, the life of a boda-boda rider is risky as many have been killed while working and no justice had been done.

"We want the government to make a judgement openly, so we can see justice prevail. There are several suspects that have been arrested but nothing has been done," said Atovura.

“Our life’s are at risk while we’re doing our jobs. We are being killed like animals and no justice is done. We need the government to do something this time,” he added.

(ST)