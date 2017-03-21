 
 
 
Tuesday 21 March 2017

Wau state health minister pledges to improve health services

March 20, 2017 (WAU) – The minister of health of Wau, one of South Sudan’s new states, Bona Guandensio Wol has vowed to prioritise health service delivery in the state.

Wau state minister of Health Bona Guandensio (ST photo)

“Since I have been give this assignment, I will do what I can to improve health services in Wau state, there are many challenges but day and night in collaboration with all health partners operating in Wau state, we will do our level best to overcome these challenges,” said Bona.

“Our state government runs Wau teaching hospital is not operating at night hours but with my recent appointment, I will work with the Doctors and all staff to make sure that service at the hospital are back at the standard level,” he said.

Bona said his appointment would brighten the health services in the state and promised to delivery more medical practitioners to the rural areas.

“I have so many challenges in the ministry but my main target is to change the quality of services at Wau teaching hospital, I will work to reinstall the light at the hospital and make sure that the doctors are on their duties day and night at the hospital, the rural area will also be made standard in term of health care,” he said.

The minister said improving health care unites outside the town would help the elderly people to access the health services next to them.

Bona was sworn in Friday and assumed his duties as minister of health on Monday.

(ST)

