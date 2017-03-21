 
 
 
Tuesday 21 March 2017

South Sudan says armed opposition kidnapped four oil workers

March 20, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese government Monday has accused the SPLM-in-Opposition rebels of kidnapping four oil workers in the Upper Nile.

JPEG - 17.4 kb
A worker walks through an oil production facility in Paloch in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state, on 5 May 2013 (Photo: Hannah Mcneish/AFP)

According to the South Sudanese Information Minister Michael Makuei Luether, one of the kidnapped workers is a Pakistani national and all of them are part of the DAR Petroleum Operating Company staff.

“This is a clear act of terrorism,” he further said.

The abductors are believed to be loyal to Riek Machar, the former First Vice President.

The oil workers were snatched on Saturday.

On 11 March, The SPLM-IO confirmed they have captured two Indian oil worker at Guelguok north, of Adar in the northern Upper Nile.

There was no immediate comment from DAR, a consortium including China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), China’s Sinopec and Malaysia’s Petronas.

Since the start of the South Sudanese crisis, the SPLM-IO said they would target oil production areas to stop oil production and prevent Juba government from using oil income to fight them.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 21 March 07:52, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    The Republic of South Sudan, should work to eradicate the word of unknown gunmen in the country.

    repondre message

  • 21 March 08:23, by Kush Natives

    Where’s the national guards? Mr. president you should understand this, an oils production facilities MUST be more protected more than J1! You’re seeing it now, rebels have changed their gorilla war tactic into kidnapping tactic. I hope no one among you there in J1 wanted further education on this. Because, this is become a clear objectives from "IO" The question is, why do those an oil workers__

    repondre message

    • 21 March 09:11, by jubaone

      Kush Natives
      Makuei, Ezekiel Lol and Lul Ruai Koang all lied saying the oil fields were safe and IO had been flushed away. How did this happen? Greedy and foolish Indians and Pakis rushed to get the oil dollars while the jienge soldiers and JEM hirelings had either run away or got killed. Truth is, stop oil production and get Riak back. That simple. His followers will continue to be a threat.

      repondre message

  • 21 March 08:40, by Kush Natives

    con_ Doing out there without your army’s protection? There should no any reasonable case for the oil workers to be kidnapped without accountability from the very government which hired them. Contractors, an oil workers. RoSS MUST treat this issue seriously! This is a part of our national interest to protect our assets. Meaning, providing safety, security, healthy atmospheric__

    repondre message

  • 21 March 08:45, by Kush Natives

    con____envoriment to contractors workers, regardless of their assignments and which parts of the country in which they’re assigned.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



