South Sudan says armed opposition kidnapped four oil workers

March 20, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese government Monday has accused the SPLM-in-Opposition rebels of kidnapping four oil workers in the Upper Nile.

A worker walks through an oil production facility in Paloch in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state, on 5 May 2013 (Photo: Hannah Mcneish/AFP)

According to the South Sudanese Information Minister Michael Makuei Luether, one of the kidnapped workers is a Pakistani national and all of them are part of the DAR Petroleum Operating Company staff.

“This is a clear act of terrorism,” he further said.

The abductors are believed to be loyal to Riek Machar, the former First Vice President.

The oil workers were snatched on Saturday.

On 11 March, The SPLM-IO confirmed they have captured two Indian oil worker at Guelguok north, of Adar in the northern Upper Nile.

There was no immediate comment from DAR, a consortium including China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), China’s Sinopec and Malaysia’s Petronas.

Since the start of the South Sudanese crisis, the SPLM-IO said they would target oil production areas to stop oil production and prevent Juba government from using oil income to fight them.

(ST)