South Sudan grenade explosion killed two soldiers

March 20, 2017 (JUBA) – At least two soldiers have died, leaving three others with injuries when a handheld grenade exploded in Lemon-Gaba, a suburb in the capital, Juba.

JPEG - 41.5 kb
Cons Wani, an employee of the Danish Demining Group, clears mud from a rocket propelled grenade that landed in Bentiu town during the Sudanese civil war, March 4, 2013 (ST)

The victims who were injured on Sunday include a child and two women.

Some eyewitness attribute the cause of the dispute between the two soldiers as a result of an affair, while other say one soldier was acting under the influence of alcohol.

Daniel Justin, the national police spokesperson confirmed the incident on Monday, saying that the incident was still under investigation.

“We are still investigating what actually caused the incident, but what we are hearing from eyewitnesses s that there was a dispute between the two soldiers. We don’t know what it was about because we are still carrying on the investigation,” said the spokesperson.

Justin went on to say that hearsay says the victims were trying to resolve their difference before the explosion occurred.

“What we have heard is that one of the soldiers was accusing his colleague of having an affair with his wife and when his colleague heard this and they tried to resolve the dispute, the one who was grieving denoted a grenade killing two soldiers”.

The wounded victims have been taken to Juba teaching hospital when they received medical attention.

(ST)

