 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 20 March 2017

Great S. Sudan run to promote peace launched in Ethiopia

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

March 20, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) – The Great Ethiopian Run association in collaboration with an Ethiopian investor said it organizing the first ever Great South Sudan Run, which aims at promoting peace.

JPEG - 18.1 kb
Olympic marathon runner from South Sudan. Guor Marial, August 2012 (AFP/Getty)

The founder of the Great Ethiopian run association, Haile Gebreslassie and renowned Ethiopian investor, Ayesheshim Teka announced the launch of the great run in Addis Ababa Monday.

James Morgan, South Sudan’s envoy to Ethiopia attended the event.

The Great Run, which is expected to bring together diverse people, will take place on 8 April 2017 in the South Sudan capital, Juba.

South Sudan Ambassador to Ethiopia said the great run seeks to promote peace in Support of South Sudan government’s extensive efforts bring unity and reconciliation among citizens of South Sudan.

Morgan further said the national dialogue and a peace prayer conference were some of the government’s efforts undertaken to promote peace in the war-torn nation.

It will be held under the theme "Fund raising for famine and poverty fighting" with the aim of assisting humanitarians in the work to help thousands of South Sudanese affected by the current famine.

Organizers said the initiative of the great South Sudan run is an added support for the peoples of South Sudan who share blood, religion, culture and a long border with Ethiopia enjoying flourishing ties and a long history of collaboration and partnership.

Some 5,000 South Sudanese are expected to take part in the Great South Sudan run.

The Great Ethiopian run, an independent association, was launched in 2001 by Haile, one of the world’s most successful distance runners.

It is an annual 10 kilometers public running event, largest in Africa and fifth largest in the world. Last year, the Great Ethiopian run saw a record over 40,000 participants including hundreds of elite runners.

Similar events were also held in African nations like Ghana and Liberia.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan famine is a wake-up call to revive dead peace deal 2017-03-20 15:57:01 By Brian Adeba News that a famine has been declared in South Sudan is yet another stark reminder of the ever evolving nature of war-induced fragility in Africa’s newest country. As the world (...)

Africa’s next level of economic transformation 2017-03-20 05:57:00 By Jim Yong Kim The G20 finance ministers met last week in Germany to discuss critical challenges facing the global economy, from climate change to migration to humanitarian emergencies like the (...)

Mistake any armed opposition must not do 2017-03-20 05:51:57 By James Nguen South Sudan has been at war by itself since 15 of December 2013. This internal strife sent the new country to a new low and finally to a failed state status by all accounts. This (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.