By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

March 20, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) – The Great Ethiopian Run association in collaboration with an Ethiopian investor said it organizing the first ever Great South Sudan Run, which aims at promoting peace.

Olympic marathon runner from South Sudan. Guor Marial, August 2012 (AFP/Getty)

The founder of the Great Ethiopian run association, Haile Gebreslassie and renowned Ethiopian investor, Ayesheshim Teka announced the launch of the great run in Addis Ababa Monday.

James Morgan, South Sudan’s envoy to Ethiopia attended the event.

The Great Run, which is expected to bring together diverse people, will take place on 8 April 2017 in the South Sudan capital, Juba.

South Sudan Ambassador to Ethiopia said the great run seeks to promote peace in Support of South Sudan government’s extensive efforts bring unity and reconciliation among citizens of South Sudan.

Morgan further said the national dialogue and a peace prayer conference were some of the government’s efforts undertaken to promote peace in the war-torn nation.

It will be held under the theme "Fund raising for famine and poverty fighting" with the aim of assisting humanitarians in the work to help thousands of South Sudanese affected by the current famine.

Organizers said the initiative of the great South Sudan run is an added support for the peoples of South Sudan who share blood, religion, culture and a long border with Ethiopia enjoying flourishing ties and a long history of collaboration and partnership.

Some 5,000 South Sudanese are expected to take part in the Great South Sudan run.

The Great Ethiopian run, an independent association, was launched in 2001 by Haile, one of the world’s most successful distance runners.

It is an annual 10 kilometers public running event, largest in Africa and fifth largest in the world. Last year, the Great Ethiopian run saw a record over 40,000 participants including hundreds of elite runners.

Similar events were also held in African nations like Ghana and Liberia.

(ST)