NUP to mediate to contain differences within SPLM-N: Al-Mahdi



March 20, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The leader of the opposition National Umma Party (NUP) al-Sadiq al-Mahdi said his party would exert every possible effort to contain the differences within the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/ North (SPLM-N).

On 7 March, SPLM-N deputy chairman Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu tendered his resignation from the Movement, saying differences among the three executive officers of the national leadership council “went beyond the secondary matters to the principles and orientations”.

SPLM-N chairman Malik Agar Saturday acknowledged al-Hilu’s resignation but didn’t mention whether or not it was accepted.

Al-Mahdi told reporters on Monday, that some people have spoken with “malicious joy” about the differences within the SPLM-N, saying they seek to capitalise on the organisational problems to destroy the Movement.

He described this behaviour as “harmful”, saying the NUP “will do everything it can to contain the crisis within the SPLM-N”.

The veteran politician further demanded the regime not to support any divisions within the political forces and adhere to the comprehensive solution for the Sudanese problem.

He downplayed any attempts to exclude the SPLM-N and its political role, saying the best thing now is to bring the opposition forces to a joint stance to participate in the solution of the national crisis.

Al-Mahdi further pointed that the way out of the political crisis begins by allowing public freedoms, reducing powers of the security apparatus and committing to the African roadmap for peace and dialogue in Sudan.

It is noteworthy that the NUP and SPLM-N are members of the opposition alliance “Sudan Call” which was established in Addis Ababa on 3 December 2014 including several political parties, armed movements and civil society organisations.

The government and Sudan Call signed in March and August 2016 the Roadmap Agreement brokered by the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) including several steps towards their participation in a national constitutional process inside Sudan.

However, the parties failed to sign a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian agreements that are seen crucial before to move forward in the roadmap implementation process.

(ST)