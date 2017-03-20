 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 20 March 2017

Plane crash in S. Sudan town leaves scores injured

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Body of the plane that crashed in Wau on 20 March 2017 (ST photo)
March 20, 2017 (JUBA) - An Antonov AN-26 commercial aircraft on Monday crashed in South Sudan’s Wau town, primarily reports indicate there are no human causalities only several people injured.

The actual cause of the crash remains unclear.

The South Supreme Airlines was carrying more than 50 people when it hit the runway while trying to land on arrival at Wau airport from Juba.

Reports from Wau say the plane landed safe but due to the bad weather conditions, the pilot hit a truck of the fire brigade at the airport.

Local officials told Sudan Tribune on Monday that the plane was carrying several high-ranking military and government officials going to different states in Bahr el Ghazal region.

An official from the civil aviation authority in Wau town confirmed the incident, saying it was unfortunate. The eyewitness claimed the plane crashed and burst into flames.

“It is an unfortunate incident. The plane crashed while I was approaching the airport because I was expecting my friend, who has a letter from Juba to deliver to me. It crashed while attempting to land and immediately in burst into a flame”, a witness told Sudan Tribune from Wau airport.

Survivors were pulled from the burning wreckage after the passenger plane crashed at Wau Airport on Monday afternoon.

Wau Governor Andrea Acho told reporters at Wau airport that a team of doctors and the rescue personnel from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan in collaboration with national doctors have been deployed at the airport to treat the injured passengers.

He further said that authorities at the airport are still investigating into civilian casualties.

We want to find out how many died,” said Acho.

Photos taken by people at the airport showed the scorched wreckage of the plane in pieces as it was surrounded by emergency services, airport personnel and UN peacekeepers.

Smoke filled the air as firefighters arrived at the scene of the air disaster and poured water on the plane’s smouldering remains.

South Supreme Airlines is a South Sudanese airline which began operating in September 2013, with a handful of flights every week between South Sudan and neighbouring Uganda.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan famine is a wake-up call to revive dead peace deal 2017-03-20 15:57:01 By Brian Adeba News that a famine has been declared in South Sudan is yet another stark reminder of the ever evolving nature of war-induced fragility in Africa’s newest country. As the world (...)

Africa’s next level of economic transformation 2017-03-20 05:57:00 By Jim Yong Kim The G20 finance ministers met last week in Germany to discuss critical challenges facing the global economy, from climate change to migration to humanitarian emergencies like the (...)

Mistake any armed opposition must not do 2017-03-20 05:51:57 By James Nguen South Sudan has been at war by itself since 15 of December 2013. This internal strife sent the new country to a new low and finally to a failed state status by all accounts. This (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.