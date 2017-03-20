 
 
 
Monday 20 March 2017

Northern Liech authorities urge peace, end to illegal arms

March 19, 2017 (BENTIU) – Authorities in Northern Liech, one of South Sudan’s newly-created states have stepped up the campaign against illegal arms, while pushing the need for peace and stability.

JPEG - 14.6 kb
The map of Unity state

This was agreed upon during a three-day open dialogue on peace building, reconciliation and unity among the communities in the area, despite divisions caused by the conflict in the young nation.

The conference attracted several paramount chiefs, 11county commissioners from Northern Liech state, as it sought to educate decision making groups on ways of promoting peace in the state.

Speaking during the conference, the governor of Northern Liech state, Joseph Nguen Monytuil, urged local leaders, including the commissioners from the 11 counties, paramount chiefs and senior government officials to work for peace among the communities.

He, however, tasked the local chiefs to de-escalate malpractices of cattle rustling among their neighborhood, while stressing that the old ways of life have contributed to instability in their common borders.

The governor has also appealed to the Sudan People Liberation Army (SPLA) to help in removing illegal guns from authorized persons.

Ever since war erupted in South Sudan in December 2013, most parts of the country have witnessed illegal acquisition of firearms for either protection or actual participation in the nearly four year-old conflict.

(ST)

  • 20 March 08:39, by Kush Natives

    The head master quarter of rebellion. Who in that state will let his/her gun taken away? Nguen Monytuil needs to stop joking! But, I respect the idea that, the so called disarmament campaign strategy MUST kick off immediately across the country.

  • 20 March 11:04, by village leader

    Nice one, war won’t take us anywhere.

