 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 20 March 2017

S. Sudan is world’s fastest-growing refugee crisis: U.N

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 19, 2017 (JUBA) – At least 1.6 million South Sudanese have fled to neighboring countries to escape famine, fighting and drought, making the East African nation the world’s fastest-growing refugee crisis, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said.

JPEG - 30.6 kb
South Sudanese refugees fleeing violence in their home country wait to be transported to Uganda’s Arua district settlement camp on 6 January 2014 (Photo: AFP/Isaac Kasamani)

The office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees described the rate of displacement from South Sudan as “alarming”, placing an impossible burden on the region.

Most of these refugees, according to UNHCR are in Uganda, which is hosting nearly half of all the refugees, estimated at 800,000 people.

Babar Baloch, a UNHCR spokesman, was quoted saying more than 2,800 people on average are fleeing into Uganda every day.

Most of the refugees, about 86% are women and children, he said.

“They come in quite a desperate situation, being affected by instability, fighting and famine,” Baloch told VOA.

“Food security is an issue. They arrive into settlements into northern Uganda. All the structures that we have been trying to put in place with the government in Uganda are overstretched,” he added.

The UNHCR official cited Bidi Bidi camp, one of four refugee settlements in Uganda, which currently shelters 272,000 refugees.

“With a low level of funding and host communities and the host government not having enough resources, it is making it quite an impossible task to help these desperate refugees, and that is the reason we are trying to sound this alarm,” he stressed.

South Sudan’s civil war, which erupted more than three years ago, has displaced more than 3.5 million people, both inside and outside the country. The U.N reports 4.8 million people inside the country are going hungry, with 100,000 facing famine.

The world body, Baloch said, has received only 8 percent of the $782 million it needs for its humanitarian operations this year, while UNHCR’s own appeal for Uganda is reportedly short by over $250 million.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Africa’s next level of economic transformation 2017-03-20 05:57:00 By Jim Yong Kim The G20 finance ministers met last week in Germany to discuss critical challenges facing the global economy, from climate change to migration to humanitarian emergencies like the (...)

Mistake any armed opposition must not do 2017-03-20 05:51:57 By James Nguen South Sudan has been at war by itself since 15 of December 2013. This internal strife sent the new country to a new low and finally to a failed state status by all accounts. This (...)

Welcome the partial release of JEM POWs 2017-03-18 06:02:18 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Dear esteemed readers, before going into the details, it has become onus upon us to pay tributes and congratulations to our gallant released Prisoners of War (POWs) and (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.