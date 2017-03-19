One killed, four injured in shooting incident in North Darfur

March 19, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - One person was shot dead and several others injured including an army officer in shooting incident Sunday in Mellit locality, 60 kilometres north of El-Fasher, North Darfur state capital.

A UNAMID peacekeeper uses branches to mark the location of a mortar projectile abandoned inthe Abassi camp for IDPs in Mellit, N Darfur (Photo UNAMID/Albert González Farran)

Eyewitnesses told Sudan Tribune that a fight broke out when a trader in Mellit market was provoked by a person coming from another locality leading to the intervention of an army soldier.

In statements following the incident, acting governor of North Darfur Mohamed Braima Hassab al-Nabi said the killing resulted from a brawl among a group of people in the market.

“During the fight, some of them seized the rifle magazine from a soldier and the magazine was restored and some bullets were fired into the air and two attackers have been injured,” he said.

He pointed that four people were wounded in the fight, saying one of the attackers was injured and another died.

Hassab al-Nabi added that an army soldier was injured while he was acting in self-defence, saying the situation in the locality is calm.

He described the attackers as outlaws, saying they came from Kabkabiya locality and engaged in an altercation with a trader leading to the intervention of the army soldier.

The acting governor described the incident as “limited”, saying the commissioner and the security committee in the locality are investigating the issue to find out why the attackers came to Mellit.

Last June, North Darfur governor Abdel-Wahid Youssef accused unnamed parties of seeking to keep the “insecurity and instability” situation in Darfur, pointing to “hidden hands that prompt the security chaos in all Darfur’s five states not only North Darfur”.

He declared a state of maximum readiness among regular forces to control the lawlessness situation in the state and prevented riding of motorcycles, wearing of Kadamool (a turban which covers the face) and holding arms inside the capital, El-Fasher.

(ST)