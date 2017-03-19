March 19, 2017 (JUBA) – The office of South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has dismissed reports claiming the country’s leader had allegedly confirmed the "death" of Rebecca Nyandeng Garang, widow of South Sudan’s ruling party (SPLM) founder, John Garang.
- Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior (ST File Photo)
Ateny Wek Ateny, the presidential spokesman said Kiir’s alleged confirmation of Nyandeng’s "death" that circulated on social media was “just an evil-wishing spree.”
The presidential spokesman said Nyandeng has immediate and extended family members who would have confirmed or denied such news, if any.
"President Kiir has not spoken to anybody about the passing of John Garang’s widow nor did he mention the word ‘dead’ of any opposition leader," he said.
Ateny advised members of the public to disregard the news and treat it as a scam.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Welcome the partial release of JEM POWs 2017-03-18 06:02:18 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Dear esteemed readers, before going into the details, it has become onus upon us to pay tributes and congratulations to our gallant released Prisoners of War (POWs) and (...)
Sudan’s plays politics with human lives 2017-03-17 22:36:38 By Jason Scott Jones I’ve written here before about the plight of Christians and other persecuted people in Sudan, a country whose troubled regions I’ve visited in the past on humanitarian (...)
The Sudanese Political Parties: beginnings and failings 2017-03-14 08:53:26 By Omer M Shurkian Since their formations in the early 1940s, the Sudanese political parties have invested their strategies in short-term goals. Established by the British colonial power and (...)
MORE