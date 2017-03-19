 
 
 
Sunday 19 March 2017

S. Sudan’s Kiir denies confirming Rebecca Garang’s "death"

March 19, 2017 (JUBA) – The office of South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has dismissed reports claiming the country’s leader had allegedly confirmed the "death" of Rebecca Nyandeng Garang, widow of South Sudan’s ruling party (SPLM) founder, John Garang.

JPEG - 21 kb
Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior (ST File Photo)

Ateny Wek Ateny, the presidential spokesman said Kiir’s alleged confirmation of Nyandeng’s "death" that circulated on social media was “just an evil-wishing spree.”

The presidential spokesman said Nyandeng has immediate and extended family members who would have confirmed or denied such news, if any.

"President Kiir has not spoken to anybody about the passing of John Garang’s widow nor did he mention the word ‘dead’ of any opposition leader," he said.

Ateny advised members of the public to disregard the news and treat it as a scam.

(ST)

  • 19 March 21:54, by lino

    Strange South Sudanese are looking for death to solve their problems!!!

    repondre message

  • 19 March 23:34, by Gabriel KK

    She is evil but I don’t want her to die.

    repondre message

  • 19 March 23:43, by Dak tak

    The killer of Dr John Garang are still at it, they recently circulate the fake news about his son Mabior and now came for Rebecca as if their lives are in their hands. These 2004 group now in grip of power will one day regret all they are doing now.

    repondre message

  • 19 March 23:45, by Kush Natives

    South Sudanese politicians are trying everything possible. Bringing death into negotiating table is not the solution at all! NO one in this universe would wish someone’s death. But,what I am seeing here, it does look like it’s something to do with politics. Why would it be president Kiir to confirm here death? Doesn’t Nyandeng have a family members? When did SPLM become a family to confirm it’s me

    repondre message

  • 19 March 23:52, by Kush Natives

    We all know for sure that, she’s a bad mother. But, J1 shouldn’t be pointed finger on. She’s nothing to nobody, rather then Mabior’s mother. Therefore, let’s all drop these crazy ideas, that J1 should confirm her death!

    repondre message

