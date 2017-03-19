March 19, 2017 (JUBA) – The office of South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has dismissed reports claiming the country’s leader had allegedly confirmed the "death" of Rebecca Nyandeng Garang, widow of South Sudan’s ruling party (SPLM) founder, John Garang.

Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior (ST File Photo)

Ateny Wek Ateny, the presidential spokesman said Kiir’s alleged confirmation of Nyandeng’s "death" that circulated on social media was “just an evil-wishing spree.”

The presidential spokesman said Nyandeng has immediate and extended family members who would have confirmed or denied such news, if any.

"President Kiir has not spoken to anybody about the passing of John Garang’s widow nor did he mention the word ‘dead’ of any opposition leader," he said.

Ateny advised members of the public to disregard the news and treat it as a scam.

(ST)