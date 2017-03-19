EU envoy calls to pardon two Sudanese pastors



March 19, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - European Union Special Envoy for the Promotion of Freedom of Religion, Jan Figel, called on the Sudanese government to released two Sudanese pastors sentenced together with a Czech missionary last February.

Hassan Abdel-Rahim and Abdel-Moni’m Abdel-Mawla were sentenced to 12 years for colluding with the Czech filmmaker who had been condemned for espionage, waging war against the state and inciting hatred against religious congregations.

"The Envoy called for the pardoning of the two Sudanese pastors, sentenced along with the released Czech Missionary Peter Jašek," said a statement released by the European Union delegation in Sudan at the end of Figel’s visit to the east African country.

Jašek has been pardoned by President Omer al-Bashir upon the request of the Czech government.

The statement further disclosed that the European envoy had been allowed to meet the human rights defender Mudawi Ibrahim in his detention who has been in custody without charge since last December.

Sources close to the file say Mudawi’s case will be soon filled to the court as the investigation have been concluded.

The envoy, according to the statement, discussed the constitutional amendments and their compliance with international human rights law and pointed that the importance that the legislative framework also reflects these standards.

“A fair state must be organised around equal citizenship for all. Diversity enriches while uniformity weakens societies," said Jan Figel.

During his three-day visit, Figel met with Sudanese ministers for Foreign Affairs and Endowments and Guidance, and members of the parliament. Also, he visited the National Human Rights Commission and Council of Islamic Fiqh, Nour Mosque, and Coptic Church.

Jan Figel announced that he will brief the EU Parliament and other EU institutions about his visit.

The Sudanese government has good relations with Germany and Italy. Further, it seeks to improve relations with the European Union and the resumption of it economic support to Sudan which is suspended since the coup d’état of 1989.

