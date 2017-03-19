 
 
 
S. Sudan to establish ministry of East African Affairs

March 18, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan government has resolved to establish a ministry for foreign affairs, an institution that would be tasked to coordinate regional relations.

JPEG - 12.2 kb
South Sudanese information minister Michael Makuei Lueth attends a press conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 5 January 2014 (Photo: AP/Elias Asmara)

This was reached at during the weekly council of minister’s meeting chaired by the South Sudanese leader, Salva Kiir Friday.

The information minister, Michael Makuei Lueth, said a minister will be appointed by the president, regardless of criticisms over the peace agreement, which limits the number of the national ministers to 30 be shared by the various political partners to the August 2015 peace accord.

“The Council of Ministers has resolved to form a Minister of East African Affairs and gave the President the go-ahead to appoint the minister,” said Makuei.

War-torn South Sudan became a member of the East African regional body (EAC) in 2016, joining Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania. South Sudan appointed seven representatives for the East African Legislative Assembly last week and will appoint members to sit on the East African Court in Arusha, Tanzania.

(ST)

  • 19 March 05:31, by Paul Ongee

    Yes, this was supposed to be established sometimes back. It’s not too late sine the process of admission of South Sudan to the EAC has been tedious. South Sudan foreign policy must correspond with the policy of its neighbor because foreign nationals are taking advantage of our system. You know what I mean?

    repondre message

