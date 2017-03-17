Sudan’s Khatmiyya delegation arrives in Cairo to meet al-Mirghani

March 17, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - A delegation from the Khatmiyya Sufi order has travelled to Egypt to meet the leader of the sect and chairman of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Mohamed Osman al-Mirghani following mounting differences within party ranks.

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Mohamed Osman al-Mirghani (R) and his son Jaafar who was given a presidential assistant position as part of a deal to join Sudan’s government

Last Wednesday, DUP controller general Babiker Abdel-Rahman issued a decision dismissing 4 leading figures and forming an investigation committee for several others.

Reacting to the decision, son of DUP leader and head of the organisational sector al-Hassan al-Mirghani, described the decision as illegal, saying his sector is the only body entrusted with accountability of party members.

Sudan Tribune learnt that DUP leading figure and minister of cabinet affairs Ahmed Saad Omer has arrived in Cairo on Friday afternoon. Also, a delegation from the Khatmiyya order including 8 influential leading figures arrived in Egypt later on Friday.

According to Sudan Tribune sources, the delegation of the Khatmiyya figures is supporting the position of al-Hassan against the controller general and the committee formed by the DUP leader to meet the ruling National Congress Party.

Al-Mirghani, who left Sudan in 2013 to London for medical treatment, arrived in Cairo last August following controversial reports over his health conditions and that his doctors advised him to give up public work.

It is noteworthy that the DUP was among the political parties that participated in the government-led national dialogue conference and approved the National Document.

The DUP left opposition ranks and joined the “broad-based” government of the NCP in December 2011, citing the “need to save the country,” in the words of al-Mirghani himself.

The decision of one of Sudan’s biggest opposition parties to join the government has triggered a party crisis, which has seen many DUP members tendering their resignations and others protesting in their home areas.

The party received three ministries in the federal cabinet and continues to serve under this allocation.

