 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 17 March 2017

Sudan’s Khatmiyya delegation arrives in Cairo to meet al-Mirghani

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 17, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - A delegation from the Khatmiyya Sufi order has travelled to Egypt to meet the leader of the sect and chairman of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Mohamed Osman al-Mirghani following mounting differences within party ranks.

JPEG - 25 kb
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Mohamed Osman al-Mirghani (R) and his son Jaafar who was given a presidential assistant position as part of a deal to join Sudan’s government

Last Wednesday, DUP controller general Babiker Abdel-Rahman issued a decision dismissing 4 leading figures and forming an investigation committee for several others.

Reacting to the decision, son of DUP leader and head of the organisational sector al-Hassan al-Mirghani, described the decision as illegal, saying his sector is the only body entrusted with accountability of party members.

Sudan Tribune learnt that DUP leading figure and minister of cabinet affairs Ahmed Saad Omer has arrived in Cairo on Friday afternoon. Also, a delegation from the Khatmiyya order including 8 influential leading figures arrived in Egypt later on Friday.

According to Sudan Tribune sources, the delegation of the Khatmiyya figures is supporting the position of al-Hassan against the controller general and the committee formed by the DUP leader to meet the ruling National Congress Party.

Al-Mirghani, who left Sudan in 2013 to London for medical treatment, arrived in Cairo last August following controversial reports over his health conditions and that his doctors advised him to give up public work.

It is noteworthy that the DUP was among the political parties that participated in the government-led national dialogue conference and approved the National Document.
The DUP left opposition ranks and joined the “broad-based” government of the NCP in December 2011, citing the “need to save the country,” in the words of al-Mirghani himself.

The decision of one of Sudan’s biggest opposition parties to join the government has triggered a party crisis, which has seen many DUP members tendering their resignations and others protesting in their home areas.

The party received three ministries in the federal cabinet and continues to serve under this allocation.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s plays politics with human lives 2017-03-17 22:36:38 By Jason Scott Jones I’ve written here before about the plight of Christians and other persecuted people in Sudan, a country whose troubled regions I’ve visited in the past on humanitarian (...)

The Sudanese Political Parties: beginnings and failings 2017-03-14 08:53:26 By Omer M Shurkian Since their formations in the early 1940s, the Sudanese political parties have invested their strategies in short-term goals. Established by the British colonial power and (...)

Sudan: Recent release of political prisoners shouldn’t fool anyone 2017-03-14 08:43:20 By Jehanne Henry Last week, Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir released 193 Darfuri rebel fighters from prison, some of whom had been there for nine years. He also waived the death penalty against (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.