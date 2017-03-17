 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 17 March 2017

S. Sudan rebels deny presence of NAS forces in Equatoria region

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 16, 2017 (JUBA) - The South Sudan armed opposition forces (SPLM-IO) have dismissed as “null” and “lies” claims by the leader of the National Salvation Front (NAS) that he has huge number of fighters operating within the Equatoria regions of South Sudan.

PNG - 200 kb
Lt. Gen. Thomas Cirino Swaka, the ex-SPLA deputy chief of general staff for training (youtube photo)

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, Lam Kuei Lam, the press secretary of the armed opposition leader, Riek Machar denied any link with the new rebel group led by Lt. Gen. Thomas Cirillo Swaka.

“The SPLM/SPLA - IO would like to dismiss claims from Gen. Thomas Cirillo Swaka alleging that our forces, the SPLA/IO in Equatoria region, had pledged loyalty to him and his movement the National Salvation front/army. This is not true and is a clear indicator of bad faith from Gen. Swaka,” the statement reads in part.

He said the SPLM-IO leadership had shown high level of appreciation and respect to Swaka after the latter resignation from the military and later formed a rebel movement to fight the regime in Juba.

Lam said the ex-army logistical chief, had prior to his defection requested that 40 of his bodyguards be absorbed by the SPLM-IO, denying claims that their forces in Western Bahr Al Ghazal had been dissolved and merged into NAS movement following the defection of General Faiz Ismail Fatur, the former sector division commander.

“That is another mere lie too. Lt. Gen. Thomas Bazilio, the sector commander in western Bahr Al Ghazal had dismissed such allegations in an earlier statement,” further adds the statement.

The newly-appointed rebel spokesperson assured their supporters, sympathies and South Sudanese in general that their forces in Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal regions remain under the full command of theirl commander and leader Machar.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 17 March 07:34, by Malakal county Simon

    This guy called Gen. T C must be careful otherwise creating lie will his life like those of Tanginye!!!!

    repondre message

  • 17 March 07:55, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    The people of South Sudan is not seeking to be dominated, I believe people should fight in their regions because as it was during Garang’s time other tribes were used as tools that brought Garang to the top and later abandoned. This time Equatoria should not allow history repeat itself. Equality should come first. Bahr el Ghazal, Upper Nile and Equatoria must be equal. Domination is unacceptable.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Sudanese Political Parties: beginnings and failings 2017-03-14 08:53:26 By Omer M Shurkian Since their formations in the early 1940s, the Sudanese political parties have invested their strategies in short-term goals. Established by the British colonial power and (...)

Sudan: Recent release of political prisoners shouldn’t fool anyone 2017-03-14 08:43:20 By Jehanne Henry Last week, Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir released 193 Darfuri rebel fighters from prison, some of whom had been there for nine years. He also waived the death penalty against (...)

Women in the changing world of work 2017-03-07 22:20:16 by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Across the world, too many women and girls spend too many hours on household responsibilities—typically more than double the time spent by men and boys. They look after (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.