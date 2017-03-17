 
 
 
South Sudan president urges regional support to national dialogue

March 16, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudan President, Salva Kiir has called on the region to support the country’s national dialogue initiative to achieve peace and stability.

JPEG - 99.9 kb
President Salva Kiir and Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn speak after the signing of bilateral cooperation agreements in Addis Ababa on 24 February 2017 (ENA Photo)

“The national dialogue which we have declared will in fact close some gaps in the peace agreement and we would appreciate if IGAD member countries which played a very important role in the peace process play another role in supporting this process. The support of the region is really important”, President Kiir said on Thursday.

The South Sudanese leader made these remarks after meeting a delegation from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) assembly headed by Adhana Haile. The delegation was accompanied to the presidency by the speaker of South Sudan’s Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA), Anthony Lino Makana.

The meeting, Adhana told reporters shortly after meeting the South Sudan leader, sought to give full support to the national dialogue initiative launched by the latter.

Makana, on his part, appreciated efforts of the IGAD countries in aiding South Sudan peace process, adding that the visit was the second and that the IGAD delegation would go back to their respective countries after having known the position of the government on many issues relating to peace, development and the political situation.

In a related development, Kiir also met with delegation from East Africa Community (EAC) headed by its Secretary General, Liberat Mfumkeko, accompanied to the meeting by the presidential advisor on economic affairs, Aggery Tisa Sabuuni.

The meeting, Sabuuni said, discussed issues on how the region could help the country achieve peace. Also discussed was the structuring of the EAC and what to be done in terms of sending South Sudanese representatives to the regional assembly headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 17 March 06:53, by Kuch

    Mr. Salva Kiir, the so-called ethiopia to which you even married your daughter to are our current enemies. Let us bomb the evils out of out of our country. They are *Abesh* not ethiopians. They the criminals that are used by our enemies as their *springboards* to around with our country and our people. ’Koch Bor are ben’.>>>.

    repondre message

    • 17 March 06:58, by Kuch

      We informed some times back that don’t always pardon every piece of shit that take arms and would to fight the government of South Sudan. But you fellows ignored our warnings. Your way of always pardoning every piece of shit has been taken by our arch enemies---the US, the UK, the UN, their sleazy NGOs and their evil juus>>>

      repondre message

      • 17 March 07:05, by Kuch

        and some of their criminals in between as our weakness and your weakness. We are back Mr. President Salva Kiir. There is no way we are going to live side by side with the evils that I mentioned above. Let us bomb the UN, humanitarian aids and their so-called peacekeeping business scams out of our country>>>

        repondre message

        • 17 March 07:08, by Kuch

          in peace. Mr. Salva Kiir, we are going to bomb the evil white people out of our country I repeat.

          repondre message

          • 17 March 07:28, by Malakal county Simon

            You still talk trash about fake national dialogue which has been overwhelmingly rejected by majority of South Sudanese people’s???? We have been telling you over and over that don’t wast your time with this unpopular call, peace first and so called national dialogue come later...... How can you put a horse before the cart???? And expecting to achieved your goal???? Pathetic......

            repondre message

    • 17 March 07:21, by Midit Mitot

      Very shame, nothing bad like when ever you never understand your weakness, calling those who knows your problem, every one knows that the support that you need to be owing to you is fund for your daughter company.

      repondre message

