Aweil East state governor appoints new deputy, ministers

March 16, 2017 (JUBA) - The Governor of Aweil East, one of South Sudan’s newly created states, has made several new changes in his administration.

Deng Deng Akuei, in an order Sudan Tribune obtained, appointed the former state education minister William Ater Lual as the new deputy governor, replacing Garang Garang Rual.

The governor, in a separate order, removed finance minister Peter Akoon Maluil and appointed Athian Athian Dut as his successor.

Another gubernatorial order saw the government chief whip in parliament Bul Bul Dor appointed as the new head of state revenue authority. Dor replaced Chan Akol Akot, who was appointed the minister of health.

No reasons were given on why the new changes in the state were made.

(ST)