Aweil East state governor appoints new deputy, ministers

March 16, 2017 (JUBA) - The Governor of Aweil East, one of South Sudan’s newly created states, has made several new changes in his administration.
Deng Deng Akuei, in an order Sudan Tribune obtained, appointed the former state education minister William Ater Lual as the new deputy governor, replacing Garang Garang Rual.
The governor, in a separate order, removed finance minister Peter Akoon Maluil and appointed Athian Athian Dut as his successor.
Another gubernatorial order saw the government chief whip in parliament Bul Bul Dor appointed as the new head of state revenue authority. Dor replaced Chan Akol Akot, who was appointed the minister of health.
No reasons were given on why the new changes in the state were made.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
The Sudanese Political Parties: beginnings and failings 2017-03-14 08:53:26 By Omer M Shurkian Since their formations in the early 1940s, the Sudanese political parties have invested their strategies in short-term goals. Established by the British colonial power and (...)
Sudan: Recent release of political prisoners shouldn’t fool anyone 2017-03-14 08:43:20 By Jehanne Henry Last week, Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir released 193 Darfuri rebel fighters from prison, some of whom had been there for nine years. He also waived the death penalty against (...)
Women in the changing world of work 2017-03-07 22:20:16 by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Across the world, too many women and girls spend too many hours on household responsibilities—typically more than double the time spent by men and boys. They look after (...)
MORE