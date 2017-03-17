 
 
 
Friday 17 March 2017

Aweil East state governor appoints new deputy, ministers

March 16, 2017 (JUBA) - The Governor of Aweil East, one of South Sudan’s newly created states, has made several new changes in his administration.

Deng Deng Akuei, in an order Sudan Tribune obtained, appointed the former state education minister William Ater Lual as the new deputy governor, replacing Garang Garang Rual.

The governor, in a separate order, removed finance minister Peter Akoon Maluil and appointed Athian Athian Dut as his successor.

Another gubernatorial order saw the government chief whip in parliament Bul Bul Dor appointed as the new head of state revenue authority. Dor replaced Chan Akol Akot, who was appointed the minister of health.

No reasons were given on why the new changes in the state were made.

(ST)

  • 17 March 06:08, by nuer food lovers

    Deng Deng Akuei, Athian Athian, Bul Bul Dor if your is not double you have a problem

    repondre message

    • 17 March 06:40, by DumoMakuachdit

      Do you people think this is Deng Deng Akuei who dismissed these gentlemen? the answer is NO, it is Malong Awan the remote controller who relieved these men from their positions.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

