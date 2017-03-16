March 16, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan President Salva Kiir has appointed a new minister for agriculture and that of labour and public service.

South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

This follows a vacuum created after resignations in recent months.

In a decree read on the state-owned SSBC, Kiir appointed Onyoti Adigo Nyikwec as the new agriculture minister, replacing Lam Akol.

Akol resigned from the coalition government in August last year and formed a rebel group, the National Democratic Movement (NDM).

President Kiir also appointed Gen. Gathoth Gatkuoth Hothnyang as the labour and public service minister to be deputized by David Yau Yau, who was removed from the deputy defense minister’s position.

Meanwhile, the South Sudanese leader appointed Gen. Thoi Chany Reat as deputy minister for defense. Reat, a member of the armed opposition faction, is an ally of First Vice President Taban Deng Gai.

President Kiir also issued another decree removing former First Vice President Riek Machar and other lawmakers loyal to the rebel leader, from parliament.

A number of new MPs were also appointed by the South Sudanese leader.

(ST)