Opposition liberal party joins Sudan dialogue process

LDP leader Mayada Soar al-Dahab outside the ministry of justice in Khartoum on 26 September 2016 (ST photo)
March 15, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The head of Opposition’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Mayada Soar al-Dahab, Wednesday has signed the national dialogue framework document, "the National Document", vowing to continue to work for peace and democratic change.

In October 2016, Soar alDahab announced the LDP withdrawal from the Future Forces for Change (FFC) because a faction of the wide-ranging alliance led by al-Tayeb Mustafa had joined the government-led dialogue process led.

The LDP leader inked the National Document on Wednesday in a ceremony held at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum and attended by the members of the dialogue outputs implementation committee and national dialogue secretariat.

Democratic transition and freedoms issues require a daily flexibility far from the rigidity of slogans "until a change in the balance of power occurs in favour of the state of peace and rule of law," she told Sudan Tribune when asked about the reason behind the signing of the framework document.

"So, we decided to sign the document of the national dialogue and to engage with our partners in the opposition to explain our political vision on what is implemented from the outputs. Also, we will work with our friends from the armed movements and the rest of the political forces, for what is the best in all the coming stages."

However, she blamed the government for obstructing peace and democratic changes, saying its "unidimensional vision" is far from the position of the other national partners.

She further said the LDP will shoulder this difficult task to narrow the gaps between the warring parties and to push towards a full comprehensive peace based on the intellectual and political proximity with the others.

Soar al-Dahab was referring to the leftist origins of the Liberal Democratic Party which she leads one of its factions. The party was close the SPLM-N and other left forces in the country.

(ST)

