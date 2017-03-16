 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 16 March 2017

Greater Equatoria opposition governors call for united resistance

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 15, 2017 (JUBA) –Six governors from South Sudan’s armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) have urged armed rebel groups who recently declared armed resistance against President Salva Kiir to make collision with the SPLM-IO in order to fight against the Juba regime.

JPEG - 47 kb
Lt. Gen. Thomas Cirillo (R) with commander of presidential guards Maj. Gen. Marial Chanuong at Juba airport on November 5, 2014 (ST).

Governors of Imatong, Yei-River, Central Equatoria, Western Equatoria and the Kapeota states, signed a position paper welcoming Gen. Thomas Cirilo Swaka, an ex-army logistics officer, urging him to join rebels in Equatoria to fight for true “liberation”.

According to the Imatong state governor, Nathaniel Oyet Peirino, the SPLM-IO groups from the bush indeed expressed solemn gratitude for the new leader of the National Salvation Front (NAF).

“We agree with your statement that, we will respond to the call for unified resistance for which we lay our emphasis against the regime,” Oyet told Sudan Tribune.

“You’re coming out of the evil regime has answered our long-standing calls and desire that all Equatorians and South Sudanese is working with Kiir regime should resign without delay en mass and join our compatriots in the fight against the destructive regime in Juba”, he added.

He said the recent Unite Nations report, which described the young nation to be on the verge of “genocide” owing to the ongoing ethnic cleansing, needs a uniting factor to remove President Kiir.

Such an achievement, he stressed, may not come unless the South Sudanese unite themselves and fight the common enemies in Juba.

Oyet urged the country’s various opposition movements and parties to come together and remain united until victory has been realized.

Slake, who quit his position last month, announced on Monday that he had formed a new anti-government rebel group (NSF).

The formerly deputy head of logistics, resigned after he accused President Kiir of allegedly turning the military into a "tribal army." Two other top military officials who recently quit also accused the South Sudanese leader of tribalism, nepotism, corruption, among others.

In a statement on Monday, Swaka said his new rebel group, will fight to restore sanity and normalcy in the country, stressing that President Kiir “must” go.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 16 March 08:38, by South South

    Very, very sweet. Reik’s IO believes now in 32 states. Kiir Mayardit was right when he divided South Sudan to 32 states.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Sudanese Political Parties: beginnings and failings 2017-03-14 08:53:26 By Omer M Shurkian Since their formations in the early 1940s, the Sudanese political parties have invested their strategies in short-term goals. Established by the British colonial power and (...)

Sudan: Recent release of political prisoners shouldn’t fool anyone 2017-03-14 08:43:20 By Jehanne Henry Last week, Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir released 193 Darfuri rebel fighters from prison, some of whom had been there for nine years. He also waived the death penalty against (...)

Women in the changing world of work 2017-03-07 22:20:16 by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Across the world, too many women and girls spend too many hours on household responsibilities—typically more than double the time spent by men and boys. They look after (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.