Greater Equatoria opposition governors call for united resistance

March 15, 2017 (JUBA) –Six governors from South Sudan’s armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) have urged armed rebel groups who recently declared armed resistance against President Salva Kiir to make collision with the SPLM-IO in order to fight against the Juba regime.

Lt. Gen. Thomas Cirillo (R) with commander of presidential guards Maj. Gen. Marial Chanuong at Juba airport on November 5, 2014 (ST).

Governors of Imatong, Yei-River, Central Equatoria, Western Equatoria and the Kapeota states, signed a position paper welcoming Gen. Thomas Cirilo Swaka, an ex-army logistics officer, urging him to join rebels in Equatoria to fight for true “liberation”.

According to the Imatong state governor, Nathaniel Oyet Peirino, the SPLM-IO groups from the bush indeed expressed solemn gratitude for the new leader of the National Salvation Front (NAF).

“We agree with your statement that, we will respond to the call for unified resistance for which we lay our emphasis against the regime,” Oyet told Sudan Tribune.

“You’re coming out of the evil regime has answered our long-standing calls and desire that all Equatorians and South Sudanese is working with Kiir regime should resign without delay en mass and join our compatriots in the fight against the destructive regime in Juba”, he added.

He said the recent Unite Nations report, which described the young nation to be on the verge of “genocide” owing to the ongoing ethnic cleansing, needs a uniting factor to remove President Kiir.

Such an achievement, he stressed, may not come unless the South Sudanese unite themselves and fight the common enemies in Juba.

Oyet urged the country’s various opposition movements and parties to come together and remain united until victory has been realized.

Slake, who quit his position last month, announced on Monday that he had formed a new anti-government rebel group (NSF).

The formerly deputy head of logistics, resigned after he accused President Kiir of allegedly turning the military into a "tribal army." Two other top military officials who recently quit also accused the South Sudanese leader of tribalism, nepotism, corruption, among others.

In a statement on Monday, Swaka said his new rebel group, will fight to restore sanity and normalcy in the country, stressing that President Kiir “must” go.

