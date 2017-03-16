March 15, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan president Salva Kiir has asked the former Wau governor, Elia Waya whom he pardoned last week, after spending over six months in detention, to work for peace in the area, stressing it was what the country needed.

South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

“I want you to go and work with community leaders, talk to them, the youth and all those who are causing unrest in the area to work for peace. There is no need for people to continue to suffer after we became the country. If there are issues, they will be discussed and addressed through peaceful manner. That is why the national dialogue has been declared," said the South Sudanese leader.

"It will be an opportunity to discuss all the issues and whatever the recommendations which will come out from this dialogue we will implement them”, he added.

The president met Waya and his former deputy Andrea Dominic at the state house during which they also appreciated the decision of the president to pardon and pledged to work for peace and harmony in their communities and the country.

“We went to the president to greet him and to appreciate what he has done. We have been released and we are now in our houses. There is no problem. We assured the president that we are going to work with him”, said Waya Wednesday.

The president, he added, was also due to cancel all charges brought against them.

Waya and Dominic were separately arrested last year after security situation in the area escalated into armed confrontation, resulting in displacement and movement of a section of Wau to the protection of civilians’ camp operated by the United Nations mission in South Sudan. Others fled their homes to seek protection at church premises and have continued to occupy schools, affecting learning spaces for pupils.

The two officials were accused of masterminding tensions which led to armed confrontations and loss of lives and properties in Wau last year.

The former governor was released by President Kiir without charge on 14 March, 2017. He had been detained by the South Sudanese military since 26 June, 2016.

During his detention, however, he was neither informed of reasons for his arrest, charged with any offense nor presented in court for case hearing.

(ST)