U.S. rejects reported support for South Sudanese rebels

March 15, 2016 (JUBA) – The U.S. embassy in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, rejected the local medias’ reports that Washington is in support of the armed opposition groups.

JPEG - 47 kb
Lt. Gen. Thomas Cirillo (R) with commander of presidential guards Maj. Gen. Marial Chanuong at Juba airport on November 5, 2014 (ST).

The Dawn, an English language newspaper on Monday published a story claiming the U.S is supporting the newly formed rebel National Salvation Front of General Thomas Cirillo.

The newspaper quoted an anonymous source on its front page article accusing the U.S Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of hatching a plot to overthrow the government of President Salva Kiir.

“This is not out of blue. There are reports that the CIA is intensifying their regime change agenda,” The Dawn anonymous source said.

“The United States does not provide training, equipment, or any other type of support to opposition forces seeking to overthrow the government of South Sudan,” said a statement released by the Embassy on Tuesday stated.

The statement did not mention the pro-government newspaper, The Dawn, by name but categorically denied the report as “false and baseless”.

“Recent assertions in local media that the United States is providing such support are false, baseless and not in the interest of peace in South Sudan," said the embassy.

"The United States reiterates its long-held view that there is no military solution to the political crisis in South Sudan and renews its call upon all parties to the conflict to end military operations immediately and comply with the permanent ceasefire in the peace agreement,” the statement further said.

Last July, the same newspaper published what it said were secret documents indicating that the CIA attempted to assassinate senior government officials.

However, this report was strongly denied by the U.S. authorities.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

