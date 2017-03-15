 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 15 March 2017

Death toll in Ethiopia’s landfill collapse soars to 113

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Rescue workers watch as excavators dig into a pile of garbage in search of missing people following a landslide when a mound of trash collapsed on an informal settlement at the Koshe garbage dump in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa. (Reuters/Tiksa Negeri)

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

March 15, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - The number of people who has lost lives from Addis Ababa’s massive garbage landslide has sharply climbed to 113 on Wednesday, a city official confirmed.

In a news conference held this evening, Addis Ababa mayor, Diriba Kuma, said the death toll from Saturday’s mishap has risen to 113 on Wednesday evening from 72 yesterday as rescue operations continue for over four days today.

Among the total 113 who lost their life 75 of them, Diriba said were women.

He added that search operations to find more bodies are nearing completion.

The accident happened on Saturday night when a 50-year old rubbish mountain in the outskirts of the capital collapsed burying dozens of makeshift houses where hundreds of waste-pickers reside to make a living by scavenging used materials.

It is not yet known what has caused the massive landslide at the landfill, locally known as Koshe.

However government officials today told Sudan Tribune that a joint team from Texas and Addis Ababa university are prepared to investigate on what has caused the landslide.

Ethiopians have on Wednesday began a three-day of national mourning in respect of victims.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Sudanese Political Parties: beginnings and failings 2017-03-14 08:53:26 By Omer M Shurkian Since their formations in the early 1940s, the Sudanese political parties have invested their strategies in short-term goals. Established by the British colonial power and (...)

Sudan: Recent release of political prisoners shouldn’t fool anyone 2017-03-14 08:43:20 By Jehanne Henry Last week, Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir released 193 Darfuri rebel fighters from prison, some of whom had been there for nine years. He also waived the death penalty against (...)

Women in the changing world of work 2017-03-07 22:20:16 by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Across the world, too many women and girls spend too many hours on household responsibilities—typically more than double the time spent by men and boys. They look after (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.