Libya’s prime minister abruptly cancels visit to Khartoum

Fayez al-Sarraj, Libyan prime minister (Reuters/Ismail Zitouny Photo)
March 15, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Prime Minister of Libya’s internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj has cancelled a visit to Khartoum on Wednesday following security developments in Libya over the past hours.

In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune Wednesday, Sudan’s foreign ministry spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir said foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour received a phone call from his Libyan counterpart Mohamed Taha Siala informing him of the ongoing security developments.

Clashes erupted on Monday evening in the capital Tripoli between militia loyal to former Prime Minister Khalifa Ghweil, whose administration was replaced by the GNA last year, and government troops.

According to the press release, Siala said al-Sarraj and his accompanying delegation were unable to travel to the Sudanese capital due to these security developments.

Khidir quoted Siala as saying the explosive situation prevented the delegation from leaving to Khartoum, expressing desire and keenness to undertake the visit as soon as possible.

The press release pointed that Siala asked Ghandour to convey al-Sarraj’s apology to President Omer al-Bashir.

It added that Ghandour expressed his understanding for the situation, saying he is monitoring the emerging circumstances taking place in Tripoli.

He also expressed al-Bashir’s keenness to complete al-Sarraj’s visit to Sudan and his great interest in the developments of the current situation on the Libyan arena.

(ST)

