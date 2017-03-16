55,000 children suffer from malnutrition in South Darfur

March 15, 2017 (NYALA) - An official source within the Health Ministry in South Darfur State has disclosed that at least 55,000 children suffer from malnutrition saying most of them are undergoing treatment at the State’s hospitals.
The official, who spoke to Sudan Tribune Wednesday on the condition of anonymity, said the children nutrition department in coordination with the federal health ministry and NGO’s partners are working to provide medical services to the malnourished children.
Meanwhile, South Darfur state has launched a campaign to survey the child malnutrition indicators for 414,000 children in 11 localities.
South Darfur health minister Yacoub Ibrahim has directed the campaign teams to cover children across the state, stressing the need to eradicate malnutrition.
He pointed the survey campaign was well prepared in order to determine the extent of malnutrition in the state.
For her part, the director of child nutrition department Rawda Yassen El-Sharif urged the families and parents to keep their children at home during the 3-day campaign.
She described the malnutrition percentage as “extremely high”, pointing to the huge efforts exerted by her department to reduce the disease.
El-Sharif further said that children with severe malnutrition are being transferred to nutrition centres at the State’s hospitals.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
The Sudanese Political Parties: beginnings and failings 2017-03-14 08:53:26 By Omer M Shurkian Since their formations in the early 1940s, the Sudanese political parties have invested their strategies in short-term goals. Established by the British colonial power and (...)
Sudan: Recent release of political prisoners shouldn’t fool anyone 2017-03-14 08:43:20 By Jehanne Henry Last week, Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir released 193 Darfuri rebel fighters from prison, some of whom had been there for nine years. He also waived the death penalty against (...)
Women in the changing world of work 2017-03-07 22:20:16 by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Across the world, too many women and girls spend too many hours on household responsibilities—typically more than double the time spent by men and boys. They look after (...)
MORE