Sudanese authorities release three people detained in Mudawi Ibrahim’s case

March 14, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) has released to three persons working or collaborating with Mudawi Ibrahim, a Sudanese rights defender who is in jail since last December without charge.

Mudawi Ibrahim

His private driver Adam al-Sheikh, and two human rights activists from the troubled Blue Nile State identified by their first names, Abdel-Mukhlis and Abdel-Hakam have been released on bail on Tuesday.

Despite the closure of his group, Sudan Social Development Organization (SUDO) in March 2009, the rights defender continued his human rights and humanitarian activities, particularly in the war-affected regions.

Sudan Tribune has learnt that the two released activists were ordered to remain in Khartoum and not return to the Blue Nile state.

The two activists had been detained separately in December 2016 and January 2017.

Their situation remains unclear. Sources say they do not know if they would be required to serve a witness statement for use at trial or not.

Earlier this month, the NISS moved two other females held in relation to Mudawi’s case from Omdurman prison to an apartment in Arkaweet neighbourhood in Khartoum despite an order by the prosecutor to release them.

A lawyer member of the defence team said the prosecutor office told them that their seek to get a judicial confession from the two women to use as an evidence in Ibrahim’s trial.

Media outlets close to the ruling National Congress Party say Ibrahim is detained for his involvement in the preparation of a report on the use of chemical weapons in Darfur released last year.

The Sudanese authorities released opposition leaders and activists who had been detained after calls for national disobedience campaign in November and December 2016. Also, last over 200 prisoners of war have been released.

(ST)

