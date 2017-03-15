 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 15 March 2017

“Armed personnel” free aid workers kidnapped in S. Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 15, 2017 (JUBA) - The US-based aid group, Samaritan Purse says its South Sudanese staffers have been freed a day after being detained by "armed personnel."

JPEG - 41.3 kb
A MEDAIR worker attends to a malnourished child at a health unit in Pibor Boys Primary School, 2 January 2012 (ST/Julius Uma)

The aid group, in a statement issued on Tuesday, however, said no ransom demand was made by those who kidnapped the workers.

Rebels on Monday confirmed the workers had been "recovered" during fighting with government forces in the Mayendit area of the oil-rich Unity state. The area is about 680 km northeast of South Sudan’s capital, Juba.

The statement says the staffers are on their way to the capital, Juba, with help from the United Nations World Food Program (WFP).

The statement doesn’t say how many staffers had been detained, and it gives no details about the armed personnel who took them.

A famine has been declared in Mayendit, the latest crisis in South Sudan’s three-year civil war. About 100 000 people are said to be at risk, and aid groups are pleading for access. At least 5 million people or more than 40% of the nation’s population are need urgent assistance, aid agencies say.

Years of civil war, a refugee crisis and a collapsing economy have taken a toll on South Sudan since it gained independence in 2011. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in the country’s worst ever violence since it seceded from North Sudan in 2011.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 March 07:33, by Angelo Achuil

    It is unwise for any armed group to hurt or even appear to hurt "Aid workers." Becoz humanitarian industry (NGOs or UNs) have close bonding and all the rest can use that incident as an excuse for why they can’t go and work there for a long time. At the end, the starving are the ones to pay the price of that irresponsible behavior. From SPLA history, armed group always benefits if they respect NGOs

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Sudanese Political Parties: beginnings and failings 2017-03-14 08:53:26 By Omer M Shurkian Since their formations in the early 1940s, the Sudanese political parties have invested their strategies in short-term goals. Established by the British colonial power and (...)

Sudan: Recent release of political prisoners shouldn’t fool anyone 2017-03-14 08:43:20 By Jehanne Henry Last week, Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir released 193 Darfuri rebel fighters from prison, some of whom had been there for nine years. He also waived the death penalty against (...)

Women in the changing world of work 2017-03-07 22:20:16 by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Across the world, too many women and girls spend too many hours on household responsibilities—typically more than double the time spent by men and boys. They look after (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.