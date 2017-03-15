Sudan, EU hold “clear and candid” discussions in Khartoum

March 14, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Officials from Sudan’s foreign ministry and the visiting European Union (EU) delegation on Tuesday have discussed various issues of common concern, said Sudanese diplomat.

EU ambassador to Sudan Jean-Michel Dumond (EU Photo)

Director of the international relations department at the foreign ministry Mahmoud Hassan al-Amin told reporters following the meeting that the two sides discussed several issues including human rights, peace in Darfur, UNAMID exit strategy as well as trade and economic cooperation and illegal migration.

He said the talks were marked by "clarity and candour", saying his country hopes these talks would lead to “a better understanding of the EU to the situation in Sudan”.

Al-Amin added that foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour has briefed the visiting delegation on the situation in South Sudan, stressing Khartoum’s readiness to provide assistance to areas affected by famine in the neighbouring country.

For his part, the EU ambassador to Sudan Jean-Michel Dumond has called for holding a Sudanese/European dialogue at the various levels, saying the dialogue should be open, genuine and comprehensive in order to improve relations between the two sides.

He described the talks with the Sudanese officials as “open and constructive”, saying the visiting EU officials are experts in the African affairs “and they visit Sudan to learn about the ongoing developments in the country and the region”.

Dumond announced that the EU Special Envoy for Religious Freedom Jan Figel will visit Sudan on Wednesday in order to discuss ways to promote religious tolerance and inter-religious dialogue besides ways to combat extremism.

He added that Figel would also exchange views on enhancement of social cohesion and peaceful coexistence as well as protection of religious minorities in the Horn of Africa.

The European envoy pointed the visiting delegation held several meetings with government officials, businessmen, political parties, legislators, youth, religious and women leaders and civil society organisations.

He stressed the need to maintain the Sudanese/European dialogue at the various levels to continue efforts to achieve peace in Sudan and the region.

Dumond pointed to several areas of common concern, saying illegal migration was among the issues on the agenda of the meetings between the two sides.

He said the EU recognises the need to achieve peace, stability and democracy in Sudan besides respect for human rights and freedoms, pointing the EU appreciates efforts made by the government in this regard recently.

“However, more steps are needed to reunite all Sudanese to achieve real change that could be felt by the Sudanese people in all parts of Sudan and particularly in Darfur region, South Kordofan and Blue Nile states,” he said.

It is noteworthy that a delegation including 19 officials from the EU has arrived in Khartoum on Monday in an effort to push forward the Sudanese/European dialogue in the various domains.

(ST)