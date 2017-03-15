March 14, 2017(YAMBIO) – Authorities in Gbudue, one of South Sudan’s newly created states have confirmed the death of a commercial cyclist kidnapped on Monday.

Motorcyclitst, known locally as Bodaboda riders, taking part in a road safety march Juba, South Sudan, Nov. 6, 2010 (ST)

The deceased, identified as Samuel Elia, was reportedly kidnapped by unknown people who allegedly demanded a SSP 100,000 ransom before killing him in the outskirt of the state capital, Yambio.

Elia reportedly disappeared on Monday evening after he took a passenger to Mamenze, but failed to return. Later on, however, unidentified person sent a text message allegedly demanding a ransom of 100,000 SSP from a relative.

The state minister for information, youth and culture, Gibson Bullen Wande, told Sudan Tribune that the body of a boda-boda rider was found dead after he was tortured around Bethlehem Church, located some 7 kilometres south west of Yambio.

“Yes, his body was found around Bethlehem after he was killed by an unknown person and the body was taken to Yambio hospital for post mortem” said Wande.

No arrest, the minister said, had been made and it remained unclear as to why the cyclist was targeted and killed as investigations into the murder gets underway.

“Anyone found guilty will face the court of law,” stressed the information minister.

In recent months, over five cyclists been killed in Yambio while driving people around.

Last year, the state government gave orders banning commercial cyclists from operating between 8:00pm and 6:00am [local time]. The move, it said, would allow security agents monitor the movement of criminals at night.

(ST)