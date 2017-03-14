 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 14 March 2017

South Sudan calls to condemn kidnapping of oil workers

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Rebels protect civilians from the Nuer ethnic group (not seen) walking through flooded areas to reach a camp in UNMISS base in Bentiu, Sept. 20, 2014 (Photo AP/Matthew Abbott)
March 14, 2017 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese government has issued a statement calling for the regional condemnation and along with blacklisting the former First Vice President turned rebel leader, Riek Machar for kidnapping two Indian oil workers.

“the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) calls upon the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to condemn Riek Machar and his followers and blacklist them as a terrorist negative force. The IGAD should ensure the safety and unconditional release of the oil workers,” says a statement obtained by the Sudan Tribune on March 13 states.

Edward and Ganesh were the two Indian nationals, who were stopped and kidnapped on March 8 at Adar oil fields while they were on their routine duties.

The statement from the TGoNU was a reaction after the armed opposition released a statement saying they had captured two oil workers at Guelguk.

“The Transitional Government of National Unity of the Republic of South Sudan has learnt with dismay the kidnapping of the two Indian nationals who were on their routine duty to the field when their car was stopped by outlaws and terrorist elements belonging to renegade Riek Machar, who is operating in Maiwut state,” it added.

The statement further called for the release of the Indian nationals immediately, calling upon the IGAD to condemn Riek Machar and his followers and blacklist them as terrorists.

The government has said that the rebels are demanding a ransom of $1 million USD. They, however, refuse to pay the ransom.

According to a statement, the TGoNU said it has rejected a claim made by members of the armed opposition fighters who have demanded a million-dollar ransom to ensure the release of the abducted oil workers.

“TGoNU is bound by international law and UN resolutions to counter terrorist financing. The government is not ready to pay a ransom that encourages terrorist acts,” the statement stressed.

The government further reiterated its determination to implement the peace agreement with the aid of the IGAD which mediated the negotiations.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 March 00:19, by junubi

    why to kidnapped forigne national just go attack the oil field and clossed if you can.
    nowdays SPLA IO has become bokoarum of nigeria.
    why should you acted like a terrorist if you are man enough.
    fake rebell of food lovers.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Sudanese Political Parties: beginnings and failings 2017-03-14 08:53:26 By Omer M Shurkian Since their formations in the early 1940s, the Sudanese political parties have invested their strategies in short-term goals. Established by the British colonial power and (...)

Sudan: Recent release of political prisoners shouldn’t fool anyone 2017-03-14 08:43:20 By Jehanne Henry Last week, Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir released 193 Darfuri rebel fighters from prison, some of whom had been there for nine years. He also waived the death penalty against (...)

Women in the changing world of work 2017-03-07 22:20:16 by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Across the world, too many women and girls spend too many hours on household responsibilities—typically more than double the time spent by men and boys. They look after (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.