Sudan appoints new military attaché in Washington

March 14, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan has appointed a new military attaché at its embassy in Washington, the first since over twenty-eight years ago, the foreign ministry announced Tuesday.

Sudan’s new military attaché to Washington Colonel Abuzar Dafa Allah (ST Photo)

Colonel Abuzar Dafa Allah will serve as the military attaché at the Sudanese embassy in Washington, said Gharib Allah Khidir the spokesperson of the foreign ministry.

"This step indicates the resumption of military cooperation, even in a symbolic manner, but enhances the normalisation of relations between the two countries," he further told Sudan Tribune.

The appointment of a Sudanese military attaché in Washington comes after the arrival to Khartoum of the American military attaché who is here since several weeks. He met with the Sudanese defence minister and other high-ranking military officers.

U.S. State Department labelled Sudan a sponsor of terrorism on August 12, 1993.

Sudan’s inclusion in the list of state sponsors of terrorism prevents military cooperation between the two countries.

However, the development of security cooperation between the two countries pushed the two countries to move forward to upgrade bilateral relations despite the ban.

(ST)