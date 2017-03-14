 
 
 
Libyan prime minister to visit Khartoum on Wednesday

Fayez al-Sarraj, Libyan prime minister (Reuters/Ismail Zitouny Photo)

March 14, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Prime Minister of Libya’s internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj will head a senior delegation to Khartoum on Wednesday to hold bilateral talks with the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir, said Sudan’s foreign ministry.

In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune Tuesday, foreign ministry spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir said al-Sarraj will hold official talks with al-Bashir and First Vice-President and Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Salih.

The press release quoted Sudan’s foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour as saying the two sides will sign at the end of the visit an agreement to form a joint political consultation committee between the two ministries of foreign affairs.

He added that Sudan supports Libya’s unity and sovereignty, pointing to the need to achieve the comprehensive national concord in Libya through dialogue.

Sudan’s top diplomat further praised efforts of Libya’s presidential council to end the crisis in the country.

The GNA, which formally came into being in March 2016, has been struggling to unify the war-ridden North African nation and exert its control over its entire territory.

However, its task is complicated by the presence of a parallel government operating out of eastern Libya, backed by local militias and units of the national army loyal to renegade General Khalifa Haftar.

Following the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s 40-year-rule in 2011, Libya has slid into chaos and has become the most important transit country for illegal migrants to Europe. Also, Islamic State (ISIS) presence in Libya has become a source of threat not only to its neighbouring countries but also to Europe.

Last May, Khartoum proposed to establish a joint force to monitor the common borders between Sudan and Libya to curb the movement of Darfur rebels and fight against illegal migration and terror groups.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

