South Sudan parliament approves EAC MPs

March 13, 2017 (JUBA) - Members of Parliament (MPs) in South Sudan’s unity government Monday have approved the appointment of nine members picked to represent the country at the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

South Sudanese parliament

The regional assembly is the legislative body of the East African Community. It is composed of nine elected members by the legislatures of each member state. At least there should be two women among the nine MPs.

The selected representatives are from different political parties including the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) led by Taban Deng Gai.

According to the Speaker of Transitional Legislative Assembly, Anthony Lino Makana, the representatives were selected in accordance with the provision of the 2015 peace agreement.

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SLPM) nominated six members including two women, while the SPLM-IO nominated two members.

The government nominated Gabriel Garang Aher Arol, Gabriel Alaak Garang, Gai Deng Nhial, Ann Ito, Thomas Tut- and Isaac Aziz Justine Basugbwa.

Joseph Ukel Ubango, leader of the United Sudan African Party (USAP) was nominated to represent the other political parties while Adil Elias Sandrai and Gideon Gatpan represent the SPLM-IO.

Makana said the representatives were selected based on their academic qualification and political awareness, while the inclusivity of other political parties, regional balance and gender representation was also taken into consideration.

The appointed members took an oath of office on Monday after the parliamentary approval.

The speaker said he would notify the clerk of the East African Legislative Assembly of the appointment of the representatives.

The elected representatives will serve for two terms, with each term running five years.