March 13, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - Thousands of Sudanese displaced people and South Sudanese refugees have been hit by diseases, including measles and acute watery diarrhoea, in North Darfur’s El-Lait county which is located near the border with East Darfur state.

IDPs wait to be seen at an MSF health post in North Darfur state in 2010 (File Photo/MSF)

The area recently received around 6,000 displaced persons who fled a tribal conflict in El Nair area of East Darfur. The affected areas also host several thousands of South Sudanese refugees from Bahr el Ghazal region.

Speaking to Sudan Tribune on condition of anonymity, a Sudanese official from the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) confirmed the outbreak of measles and diarrhoea in Futaha and Dalil Babikir areas of El-Lait.

"The number of IDPs has reached more than 6,000 people, in addition to 19,300 South Sudanese refugees, according to the latest HAC statistics," he said.

Also, he disclosed that the Sudanese authorities have authorised aid groups to reach the affected areas to assess the humanitarian needs while United Nations agencies plan to visit the areas on Tuesday.

(ST)