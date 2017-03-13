South Sudan rebels kidnap eight aid workers: army official

March 13, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese rebels have kidnapped eight locals working for an international entity and are demanding aid deliveries as ransom, a military spokesman disclosed on Monday.
- Oxfam aid workers in Mingkaman, South Sudan, oversee the distribution of food to displaced people in August 2014. (Photo Pablo Tosco/Oxfam)
The aid workers were reportedly taken from a village near Mayendit, located about 680 km northeast of the South Sudan capital, Juba.
"The rebels attacked and abducted eight local staff from Samaritan’s Purse and they are being held to ransom. They have demanded that the organisation takes aid to them," Brig. Lul Ruai Koang told Reuters.
The international charity entity has reportedly acknowledged the kidnapping its workers.
The incident comes barely a week after the rebels kidnapped two Indian engineers working for an oil company in the young nation.
Kidnapping of aid workers is likely to hamper humanitarian efforts to assist civilians in a country, where years of conflict has reportedly left over 100,000 people on the verge of facing starvation.
According to aid agencies, at least 5 million people or more than 40% of the country’s population are in need of urgent assistance.
Years of civil war, a refugee crisis and a collapsing economy have taken a toll on South Sudan since it gained independence in 2011. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in the country’s worst ever violence since July 2011.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Women in the changing world of work 2017-03-07 22:20:16 by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Across the world, too many women and girls spend too many hours on household responsibilities—typically more than double the time spent by men and boys. They look after (...)
We urge the SPLM-N to allow humanitarian assistance 2017-03-03 05:35:06 By Steven Koutsis, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, Khartoum The United States has long supported international efforts led by the African Union to mediate an agreement between the Government of (...)
International Community keeps Bashir in power 2017-03-02 07:58:52 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman All indications show that the so-called international community is working tirelessly hard to keep the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP), which committed (...)
MORE