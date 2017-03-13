South Sudan rebels kidnap eight aid workers: army official

March 13, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese rebels have kidnapped eight locals working for an international entity and are demanding aid deliveries as ransom, a military spokesman disclosed on Monday.

Oxfam aid workers in Mingkaman, South Sudan, oversee the distribution of food to displaced people in August 2014. (Photo Pablo Tosco/Oxfam)

The aid workers were reportedly taken from a village near Mayendit, located about 680 km northeast of the South Sudan capital, Juba.

"The rebels attacked and abducted eight local staff from Samaritan’s Purse and they are being held to ransom. They have demanded that the organisation takes aid to them," Brig. Lul Ruai Koang told Reuters.

The international charity entity has reportedly acknowledged the kidnapping its workers.

The incident comes barely a week after the rebels kidnapped two Indian engineers working for an oil company in the young nation.

Kidnapping of aid workers is likely to hamper humanitarian efforts to assist civilians in a country, where years of conflict has reportedly left over 100,000 people on the verge of facing starvation.

According to aid agencies, at least 5 million people or more than 40% of the country’s population are in need of urgent assistance.

Years of civil war, a refugee crisis and a collapsing economy have taken a toll on South Sudan since it gained independence in 2011. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in the country’s worst ever violence since July 2011.

(ST)